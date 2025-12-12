Mrs Higgins Wins Christmas Again in RED C Festive Ad Research

While Ebeneezer Scrooge may have been let loose on adland in 2025, ads from previous years can still capture the warm fuzzy festive feeling, writes Ciara Clarke, RED C Research.

Every year, as soon as Halloween’s over, the Christmas ads start rolling in, and let’s be honest, we all have our favourites. But what really makes a Christmas ad stand out? Is it the snow, the nostalgia, the talking carrots, or just a bit of pure, unfiltered magic? This year, we put 20 Christmas adverts to the test across using our RED Star Direct platform, and the results are in; when it comes to Christmas, consumers want to escape, they want to believe in magic and for a moment, not be reminded of the daily grind.

Before we get into the winners and the “maybe next year” crowd, here’s a quick explainer. We used RED C Direct’s DIY online platform to test 20 Christmas ads, benchmarking them against a database of 3,000 ads tested over the past decade. The RED Star ad effectiveness model looks at everything from creativity and emotional response to brand impact, distinctiveness, and fame. In short, it’s not just about which ad makes you cry (though that helps), it’s about which one sticks with you, makes you smile and even makes you want to see it again.

The Magic Formula: Escapism Wins

So, who won Christmas? The short answer: the ads that gave us a bit of magic, warmth, and a break from reality. The clear winner this year was Woodies’ “Mrs. Higgins,” which absolutely captured the Christmas spirit and topped the RED Star charts with a score of 83. Why did it work? Because it delivered an unexpected twist, good deeds from unlikely sources, and a big dose of festive feel-good. As one viewer put it, “It captures the essence of Christmas”.



Amazon’s “Joy Ride” and Eason’s “Inspire Someone This Christmas” also scored high, both leaning into nostalgia, joy, and the simple pleasures of the season. These ads didn’t try to mirror real life too closely; they gave us a world we want to step into, even if just for 30 seconds.

When Reality Bites, the Magic Fades

But what about the ads that didn’t quite hit the mark? There’s a clear trend: when adverts cut too close to reality; showing the mess, the stress, or the less-than-perfect side of Christmas they tend to miss the mark with viewers. Tesco’s “That’s What Makes It Christmas” is a prime example. While it aimed for authenticity, many found it a bit too real, even “depressing,” with one viewer saying, “Christmas isn’t perfect, but an ad doesn’t need to remind us of this. It just makes Christmas seem like something to not look forward to.” Ouch.

John Lewis, usually a Christmas heavyweight, arguably dialled down the emotion this year and, as a result, missed out on the top 10. The lesson? At Christmas, we’re not looking for a mirror, we’re looking for a snow globe.



The Power of Familiar Faces (and Carrots)

Of course, some old favourites made a strong showing. Aldi’s “Kevin the Carrot” remains a beloved character, taking the number one spot for fame. Coca-Cola’s “Holidays Are Coming” (now with a modern AI twist) still brings the nostalgia, and Dunnes Stores’ community-driven ad resonated with viewers who want to see people coming together. These ads aren’t just commercials; they’re part of our Christmas traditions.

What Consumers Really Want

If there’s one thing this year’s results make clear, it’s that consumers want a bit of escapism and magic at Christmas. We want to believe in good deeds, happy endings, and the possibility that a carrot can be a hero. Ads that deliver on these fronts, without getting bogged down in the messiness of real life, are the ones that win hearts, minds, and RED Star points.

So, as you’re planning next year’s Christmas campaign, remember: a little magic goes a long way. Give us the sparkle, the story, and the sense that, just maybe, Christmas really is the most wonderful time of the year.



The full report on all the ads is available for download here

If you want to see how your advert or campaign tests against the norm, and vs. these Christmas ad scores, you can test your ad overnight at www.redcdirect.com

Ciara Clarke is a director of RED C Research & Marketing