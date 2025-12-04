Ringers Rolls Out New Campaign for Smithwick’s

The Diageo-owned beer brand Smithwick’s has unveiled the latest chapter of its “Originals Find Originals” brand platform with a new campaign that showcases the ruby-red ale.

Created by Ringers Creative and produced by Nomos, the new campaign is rolling out across digital and broadcast channels.

The star of this campaign is the Smithwick’s itself and the TVC opens with an extreme close-up of Smithwick’s with the carbonated bubbles moving rhythmically to an original music track composed by Conor King, the Kilkenny-based musician from the group Up She Flew.

“This is an exciting evolution of the Originals Find Originals platform,” said Miriam Hendrick, managing director of Ringers Creative. “We get to celebrate Smithwick’s long-standing relationship with Irish traditional music, while also showcasing its distinctive ruby-red colour.”

Credits

Client: Smithwicks (Diageo)

Client Team: Roisin Field ( Head of Marketing – Beer); James Lace (Marketing Manager) & Charitini Ntini ( Brand Manager)

Agency: Ringers Creative

Production & Post Production

Company: Nomos

Executive Creative Director: Steven Mangan, Bobby Byrne

Agency Producer: Molly Kiely

Copywriter: James Foley

Account Management: Kathleen Healey & Lottie McCarthy

Managing Director Miriam Hendrick

Sound: Mutiny

Music: Conor King – Up She Flew