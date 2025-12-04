Ringers Rolls Out New Campaign for Smithwick’s

The Diageo-owned beer brand Smithwick’s has unveiled the latest chapter of its “Originals Find Originals” brand platform with a new campaign that showcases the ruby-red ale.
Created by Ringers Creative and produced by Nomos, the new campaign is rolling out across digital and broadcast channels.
The star of this campaign is the Smithwick’s itself and the TVC opens with an extreme close-up of Smithwick’s with the carbonated bubbles moving rhythmically to an original music track composed by Conor King, the Kilkenny-based musician from the group Up She Flew.
“This is an exciting evolution of the Originals Find Originals platform,” said Miriam Hendrick, managing director of Ringers Creative. “We get to celebrate Smithwick’s long-standing relationship with Irish traditional music, while also showcasing its distinctive ruby-red colour.”
Credits
Client: Smithwicks (Diageo)
Client Team: Roisin Field ( Head of Marketing – Beer); James Lace (Marketing Manager) & Charitini Ntini ( Brand Manager)
Agency: Ringers Creative
Production & Post Production
Company: Nomos
Executive Creative Director: Steven Mangan, Bobby Byrne
Agency Producer: Molly Kiely
Copywriter: James Foley
Account Management: Kathleen Healey & Lottie McCarthy
Managing Director Miriam Hendrick
Sound: Mutiny
Music: Conor King – Up She Flew