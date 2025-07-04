Catriona Byrne Appointed Sales Manager of EVOKE.ie

Catriona Byrne has been appointed as sales manager of Evoke.ie, part of dmg media.

Byrne brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, having held roles at TV3/Virgin Media, The Irish Daily Star, and Reach PLC, where she served as head of sales across both digital and print platforms.

Most recently, she worked client-side as a head of brand where she led marketing, sponsorship, events, and hospitality initiatives, managing large-scale campaigns across multiple channels.

Commenting on her new role, Catriona said: “The opportunity to work on such a vibrant brand as EVOKE is incredible. I’ve followed EVOKE since its inception and have admired its growth and evolution. I know the audience well and am excited to collaborate with the team to drive the brand’s next chapter. I also look forward to collaborating again with all those great friends on the client side with whom I have worked for many years. ”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Catriona to the team. Her wealth of experience and passion for the industry will be a tremendous asset as we continue to strengthen our commercial partnerships and expand our offerings,” adds Liz Doyle, group head of female brands, dmg media.