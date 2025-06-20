Dove Men+Care Partners With Irish Times & Irish Examiner for Lion’s Tour

With the British & Irish Lions tour of Australia kicking off today in the Aviva with a friendly match against Argentina, Irish Times Media Solutions has launched a new partnership with Mindshare and Dove Men+Care, marking the start of the brand’s sponsorship of all British & Irish Lions Tour coverage across The Irish Times and Irish Examiner digital platforms.

The partnership places Dove Men+Care at the heart of The Irish Times Group’s daily coverage and analysis including a highly anticipated British & Irish Lions Tour podcast.

“We’re delighted to be working with the Irish Times & The Irish Examiner for this podcast series. For this campaign, we really wanted to raise awareness among rugby fans of Dove Men+Care’s sponsorship of the British & Irish Lions. Naturally, partnering on the Lions Tour Special podcast series was a perfect fit. With a large Irish presence on the team this year, we’re so excited for it all to kick off and for Dove Men+Care to be part of the conversation!” says Jenny King, Head of Marketing (Personal Care, Beauty & Wellbeing, Homecare), Unilever

“For this campaign, being contextually relevant was key — not just to raise awareness of Dove Men+Care’s sponsorship of the British and Irish Lions, but to reinforce the brand’s presence within the rugby conversation. This partnership enabled us to do both in a way that feels genuinely connected to the audience and the moment,” adds Bobby Ring, Senior Account Manager, Mindshare

Frazer Waters, Account Manager, Irish Times Media Solutions adds: “Partnering with Unilever’s Dove Men+Care for our British and Irish Lions online coverage across both The Irish Times and Irish Examiner is a natural fit. It aligns perfectly with our loyal and passionate rugby audiences on both platforms and reflects Dove Men+Care’s strong commitment to supporting rugby communities. We’re also delighted to have Dove Men+Care as the sponsor of the Irish Examiner’s British and Irish Lions podcast series for this year’s tournament.”