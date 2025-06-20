IAB Ireland & Kantar Webinar to Focus on Connected Audiences

Bridging the Gap Between Insight and Activation – Connected Audiences with Kantar Media, TGI” will be the focus of the next IAB Ireland’s Industry Snapshot webinar will be streamed live next Thursday, June 26th, from 10 – 10:30am.

On hand will be Christine Matthews (Head of Customer Success, TGI Ireland) and Ana Rodriguez Fisac (Global TGI Connected Solutions Director, Kantar Media) and they will explain how TGI’s new, clearly defined audience segments transform sophisticated insights into actionable digital campaigns. Attendees will also discover how this innovative approach creates a vital bridge between strategy and practical activation, leading to more efficient and impactful results.

Join this free webinar live on Thursday 26th June, 2025 from 10 – 10.30am

To register click HERE.