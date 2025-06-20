Bauer Media Backs Radio Ready Connected Car Initaitive

Bauer Media Group is backing a “new, unified vision for how broadcasters and car manufacturers can support radio listening in connected cars.” This strategic alignment comes at a crucial time for many commercial radio broadcasters, with radio accounting for over 80% of in-car audio consumption today.

The vision, Radio Ready, centres around three key principles: firstly, radio should be prominent and convenient; secondly, radio apps should be discoverable; and thirdly, voice assistants should be reliable. The goal, ultimately, is to secure and promote radio’s place in cars as automotive technology—and the needs of listeners—continue to evolve.

This is the first time there has been a united initiative for public service and commercial radio. The working group has key partners across Europe, including Bauer Media Group, European Broadcasting Union (EBU), the Association of European Radios (AER), BBC, Global, NRJ, RTL, Radio France and SR who further got support of the initiative from Antenna Group and Radio Hamburg in Europe.

Momentum is building on a global scale, too, with RCA, the body representing all commercial radio stations in Australia, signing up earlier this week. The working group invites all other broadcasters and trade bodies to join the working group and support Radio Ready.

Bauer Media Group has played a role in bringing together key voices across the radio industry in Europe and Australia, helping to foster greater alignment and collaboration at a crucial moment for in-car radio. By actively championing a unified approach, Bauer has been playing a role in building the momentum needed to engage effectively with the automotive sector.

According to Tobias Nielsen, Senior Vice President Digital, Bauer Media Group: “It is essential for democracy and public safety in times of emergency, as well as the cultural value that radio offers that it remains accessible, prominent, and easily discoverable in connected cars in the future. We are pleased to see the alignment that we have achieved across the radio industry as we believe it is essential for us to work together with the automotive industry to ensure that people can continue to access radio in the connected cars of the future.”