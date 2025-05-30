Vodafone Captures Real Life Conversations in New Campaign

Vodafone Ireland has launched a new multi-platform campaign called “A Stranger’s Tale,” that is centred around a six-part audiobook series that captures powerful, real-life conversations between strangers on Ireland’s public transport system.

The campaign, brought to life by Vodafone’s creative agency Grey London and has since evolved into a fully integrated campaign, spanning Out-of-Home (OOH), digital audio and national radio supported by Vodafone’s media agency team in Ireland, dentsu Ireland.

The audiobook series, now live on Spotify, was written and directed by award-winning filmmaker Lochlainn McKenna and narrated by acclaimed Irish actor Killian Scott.

According to Orla Nagle, head of consumer brand for Vodafone Ireland: “We are so excited to introduce ‘A Stranger’s Tale,’ a campaign that perfectly captures Vodafone’s dedication to creating meaningful connections. In a world so often filled with busy days and rushing around, the campaign hopes to inspire us all to take a minute, lift our heads and engage with those around us. Our hope is for you uncover some magical moments of connection, just as our author did. Through the art of listening and storytelling, we aim to showcase the profound impact that every connection we make can have in enriching our lives.”

Ciara Lawler, business director at dentsu Ireland, added “We’re incredibly proud to see this campaign out in the world. It’s not every day we get to work on a campaign as unique and powerful as this Vodafone campaign. We can all be so engrossed in our phones every day. But what if we lifted our heads and took the opportunity for that human connection with those around us. Vodafone are champion that human connection every day”.

“A Stranger’s Tale” will continue to run across multiple platforms for the next six months, with further phases planned later in the year.

To tune in click HERE