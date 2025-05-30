Boys + Girls Launches Multi-Channel Campaign to Announce that Three is now One

Boys + Girls Launches Multi-Channel Campaign to Announce that Three is now...

Boys+Girls has rolled out a new campaign for mobile phone operator Three that draws from Opensignal research that ranks it as the No 1 network in the Irish market in terms of 5G experience, coverage, consistency and overall experience.

Opensignal is the leading global provider of independent insights into consumers’ connectivity experiences and choice of carrier.

To mark its success, Boys+Girls created a simple but bold campaign called “Three is Now One” with the brand’s iconic 3 logo turned into 1.

The ‘Three is One’ campaign has gone live across multiple channels including BVOD, OOH, radio, print, social, Tinder and even features a digital stunt around the 3arena signage as well as some of its retail outlets around the country.

Boys + Girls, teamed up with their sister social agency, Circle Content, to bring the idea to life with Locky Butler on sound, alongside partner agencies The Tenth Man and Sweartaker.