Yvonne Caplice Rejoins Bloom as Managing Partner

Yvonne Caplice has been appointed as managing partner of Bloom Advertising.

Caplice joins the agency from TBWA\Ireland where she has held several roles since joining the agency in 2014, including business director of Bolt, the agency’s in house production business and client service business director.

Before joining TBWA\Ireland she worked as client service director with Bloom.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to Bloom at such a dynamic time in the agency’s growth,” says Caplice.

“Bloom has always stood for smart, effective, and beautifully crafted work that really delivers brand growth and I’m excited to help shape its future alongside a talented and passionate team.”

“Yvonne’s return is a huge boost for Bloom,” adds David Quinn, founder and director of Bloom.

“She brings not only deep industry knowledge and leadership experience, but also a deep understanding of our culture and values. We’re looking forward to this next chapter with her at the helm.”

Part of the LWA Group, Bloom’s clients include Brady Family Ham, Citroen and Zurich.