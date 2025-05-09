Starcom Wins Grand Prix at Media Awards 2025

Starcom, part of Core won the coveted Grand Prix at the annual Media Awards which were held in Dublin’s Mansion House last night and they also picked up the Media Agency of the Year Award.

A packed house of over 500 guests saw Starcom, together with Core Sponsorship, picking up the Grand Prix for its work with Allianz Ireland and its “More Than Medals: How Allianz and RTÉ Made Every Moment Matter” campaign.

According to the judges’ citation: “The breadth and ambitious vision of this campaign and the sheer scale of sponsoring Olympics and Paraolympics together was so impressive. The work was culturally and emotionally resonant and connected deeply to Irish audiences. It used power of participation as a platform to bring emotion and access to everyone. They leveraged their global rights locally and managed to tell a compelling story led by the athletes. Of course, the results were phenomenal and used media weight for a sustained impact. They truly did make “every moment matter”.

Starcom also picked up the Media Agency of the Year in what was once-again a very hotly contested category.

According to the judges citation: “Starcom stood out on many fronts with its really strong business results, development of agency staff internally and a huge emphasis on collaboration with clients and suppliers. They created innovative and boundary pushing work that produced tangible and measurable results for their clients. Success was never taken for granted and there was always one eye on the future!”

A full list of all winners is HERE

But it was also a big night for many other agencies and media owners. Other agency golds went to Havas, Spark Foundry, PHD, OMD, Zenith, Mindshare and Javelin while the Agency Group of the Year went to Core.

On the media owner side golds were taken home by Virgin Media Television, Media Central, DMG Media, the Irish Farmers Journal, IRS+, Posterplan, PML, Reach PLC and the Irish Times.

In the hotly contested Sales Team of the Year category, PML Group emerged triumphant while Virgin Media Television picked up the Media Brand of the Year.

Elsewhere this year’s Rising Star Award went to Kerri Patten of Havas Media while the inaugural Media Trailblazer Award went to Shenda Loughnane, global brand president of dentsuX.

According to Jury Chair Dr. Rosie Hand: “The Media Awards are designed to highlight the creativity, talent, and cleverness thriving within our industry. They go beyond just showcasing; they demonstrate the industry’s growth, evolution, and significant contributions to having a sustainable Irish media and marketing sector. Importantly to me, they also serve to encourage higher standards amongst the sectors’ younger and brightest talent.”

