THINKHOUSE Partners with Climate Cocktail Club on New Brand Refresh

The Dublin-based agency THINKHOUSE has formed a new strategic partnership with Climate Cocktail Club (CCC).

CCC describes itself as a “a dynamic global community committed to accelerating climate action through connection.” Founded in 2018 on the idea that climate action needs to be celebrated and socialised, CCC is an events series that brings people together in cities across the world – from Dublin to New York to Colombo. Past speakers at CCC events include former President of Ireland Mary Robinson and the well-known environmental scientist Jonathan Foley.

As part of the partnership, THINKHOUSE has developed a new brand identity for Climate Cocktail Club, including a fresh logo, look and feel that reflects the vibrancy of conversations tackling the climate and nature crises.

“We’re energised to bring THINKHOUSE’s creative skills to the next phase of Climate Cocktail Club’s growth. At a time when climate anxiety can be paralysing, this partnership is about injecting resilience, joy and togetherness into a strengthening global movement. We’re doing this by supporting a bold, clear identity that can support the project scale with impact,” says Laura Costello, head of sustainability & planet services.

Tom Popple, founder of BE IMPACTFUL and Climate Cocktail Club, adds: “THINKHOUSE’s leadership in radical sustainability communications really stands out. Our partnership with the team marks a pivotal moment in Climate Cocktail Club’s journey. We’re excited to co-create a brand that reflects the powerful spirit of community and optimism that drives our events – hosting engaging jamborees to inspire even more people to take action on climate and nature, together.”

