IPSOS B&A Webinar to Discuss the Challenges of Climate Change

Ipsos B&A will host a free-to-attend webinar on Earth Day, Thursday, May 1 to discuss the findings of its recent research into climate change and consumer’s perceptions of it and what needs to be done.

The webinar will be hosted by Niall McCaffrey and Kieran O’Leary both directors at Ipsos B&A.

The “People and Climate Change” report explores perceptions of the risks facing us from the climate crisis as well as where is the responsibility for greater action. This report captures global public opinions across 32 countries to compare and contrast these attitudes and extract actionable insights for consumers, businesses and government.

According to some of the findings from the Irish leg of the research, 36% of Irish adults agree that electric cars are as bad for the planet as petrol/gas-powered cars while 40% agree that Ireland is being asked to sacrifice too much in order to tackle climate change.

The webinar is free to attend but registration is required. The register click HERE