The Public House Wins Pitch for Pinergy

The Public House has picked up the creative account for the smart energy supplier Pinergy following a competitive pitch.

The pitch process was managed by Ray Sheerin Consultancy, the eponymous boutique consultancy that provides a range of strategic marketing, branding and pitching services for marketers and brands. Sheerin, one of the founders of the storied agency Chemistry, set the business up several years ago and since then has advised a number of leading brands and CMOs.

Previous creative work for Pinergy was carried out on a project-by-project basis by TBWA\Ireland and the Dublin-based design and brand agency Zero-G.

One of the leading brands in the Irish utilities market, Pinergy is owned by Sojitz, the Tokyo-based multinational group, which acquired a majority stake in the business towards the end of 2024. Sojitz also owns several wind and solar energy generation businesses across Europe including wind generation assets in Ireland. It also holds a stake in Spanish energy supplier, Nexus Energía which also took a small equity stake in Pinergy as part of the 2024 acquisition by Sojitz.