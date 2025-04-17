The Shortlist for Media Awards 2025 is Published

After two weeks of intense judging, the shortlist for Media Awards 2025 has been published.

A total of 139 agencies, brands, campaigns have made the shortlist in what the judges describe as the most hotly contested awards in recent years.

To view this year’s shortlist click HERE

Starcom, part of Core, received the most nominations of any media agency with 16, ahead of dentsu which was shortlisted 13 times. Elsewhere, PHD was nominated 13 times while sister agency OMD received 12 nominations. In addition, Zenith, part of Core and Spark Foundry, both of which are part of Core received 11 and 10 nominations respectively.

In the coveted Media Agency of the Year (ROI/NI) category, OMD, Zenith, PHD, Havas Media, Spark Foundry, and Starcom all made the shortlist.

The organisers of the Awards have also announced that that Virgin Media Television is teaming up with Awards this year as a Platinum Partner.

Commenting on the partnership Sarah Murphy, director of commercial at Virgin Media Television said: “We are delighted to support the 2025 Media Awards, recognising excellence in the ever-evolving Irish media landscape. The event celebrates innovation and it’s important to acknowledge and honour the exceptional work and creativity that’s being done”.

Virgin Media Television joins DMG Media Ireland as a Platinum Partner.

Other Partners include the following:

Gold Partners: Bauer Media Ireland, Channel Factory, Mediahuis Ireland and Tesco Media

Silver Partners: Elevate, Newsbrands Ireland, RadioCentre Ireland, TAM Ireland and TG4

This year’s Jury Chair is Dr Rosie Hand, Head of Advertising and Communications, School of Marketing and Entrepreneurship at TU Dublin.

According to Hand: “The Media Awards highlight the creativity, talent, and desire to deliver for clients that drives our industry,” says Hand.

“It’s not just about highlighting individual pieces of work but rather the awards signpost the industry’s upward trajectory and contribution to the economy at large. They also serve to drive standards and growth amongst the best and brightest of our young talent.”

Shortlisted entrants now go on to the live judging stage taking place April 29th – May 1st

The winners will be announced at the Gala Awards Ceremony in The Round Room at Dublin’s Mansion House on Thursday November 8th 2025.

The organisers of the Awards have also announced the names

For more information visit www.mediaawards.ie