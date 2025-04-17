Allied Global Marketing Bags Two More Awards in Las Vegas

Following on from its success at the APMC Star Awards last week in Dublin, Allied Global Marketing (AGM) the agency picked up two awards at the 23rd Annual Ex Awards in Las Vegas.

The agency took home the Winner for Best Night-Life Event for Krampus Bar, created in partnership with Amazon MGM Studios. It was also named Gold Finalist for Best Pop-Up Store or Experience for the Mike’s Hard Lemonade Jobstacle Course, produced for Edelman and Mark Anthony Brands.

“These wins are a reflection of the bold ideas, brave clients, and passionate team that fuel everything we do,” said Paddy Davis, EVP at Allied Global Marketing. “It’s an honor to be recognized by our peers for work that pushes boundaries and brings people together in unforgettable ways.”