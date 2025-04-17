Aer Lingus Goes OOH for New Direct Flight to Nashville

Out of Home (OOH) media agency Talon, has partnered up with OMD and Aer Lingus to promote the launch of the new Aer Lingus direct flight from Dublin to Nashville.

The OOH activations form part of a wider campaign launch by Uncommon Creative Studio which manages the airline’s creative account with media handled by Omnicom Media Group.

To mark the inaugural flight, a striking OOH special build has gone live on South Richmond Street, transforming the busy commuter route into a celebration of Nashville’s iconic nightlife.

Designed to grab attention, and spark intrigue, the billboard is lit up in green, red and blue neon, with a glowing green guitar front and centre – a nod to the city’s legendary music scene. At its centre, the message “Fly Aer Lingus to Nashville” can’t be missed, with the airline’s famous shamrock sitting prominently above. The creative backdrop brings Nashville’s southern spirit to life with visual elements like cowboy boots, signature cowboy hat and necktie, and a horse and rider.

The wider OOH campaign was carefully crafted to ensure impact at every stage of the consumers day and cut through in a busy media landscape. A blend of roadside, retail and transport environments have been used to maximise visibility and reach. With premium DOOH placements playing a key role in delivering multiple, high-frequency touchpoints and ensure awareness of the new route.

Eclipse Media was the production specialist used for this campaign, with Pzazz Media the media owner of the site.

“Nashville is an iconic destination that Aer Lingus customers are eager to explore. This captivating Out of Home display brings the vibrant lights of ‘Music City’ to life right here in Dublin, sparking a sense of excitement and anticipation. For those looking to experience the city firsthand, Aer Lingus’ new direct flight makes it easier than ever to reach Nashville,” says Lisa Melarkey, director of marketing, Aer Lingus.

“From the outset, we knew this campaign had to capture the spirit and energy of Nashville in a way that was bold enough to cut through the noise of the media landscape,” says Sean Foran, client manager, Talon.

“The neon OOH special was the perfect way to bring that vision to life – eye catching, playful, and packed with personality. It’s not every day you get to light up a street in Dublin with a glowing green guitar, and there’s no doubt the new route is firmly on the map now!

Sinead O’Gorman, group client director at OMD, says: “We’re incredibly proud of this special build celebrating the launch of the new Dublin to Nashville route with Aer Lingus. From the bold Nashville-inspired design to the dynamic lighting that brings it to life, it’s a true showstopper. This project was a fantastic collaboration between various teams, and alongside an amazing client who loves to think creatively for out-of-home advertising as much as we do”