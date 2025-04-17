Reach Solutions Expands Irish Sales Team

Reach Solutions has announced a significant expansion of its Irish sales team with five new hires.

Emma Rooney, Laura Cummins, Paul Ashworth and Cian Holmes have been appointed as agency account managers, each bringing a diverse range of experience across media, marketing, and client services. In addition, Kevin Shine joins as digital sales manager, bringing with him a strong pedigree from his media agency experience.

According to Hugh Crowther, group sales director at Reach Solutions Ireland: “I’m delighted to welcome such a strong group of talent to the team. Kevin, Emma, Laura, Paul, and Cian each bring valuable experience from across media and agency backgrounds and I’m excited to see the impact they’ll have in the months ahead. Their energy and expertise will play a key role in driving our continued growth.”

Caroline Christie, Head of Agency at Reach Solutions Ireland, added: I’m incredibly excited to lead this dynamic new team. With four talented agency account managers onboard, we’re building something special – a team with a focus on innovation, collaboration, and a shared drive to unlock new opportunities for our clients and agency partners.”

Photo caption L-R // Kevin Shine, Digital Sales Manager pictured with Agency Account

Managers – Paul Ashworth, Cian Holme, Laura Cummins and Emma Rooney.