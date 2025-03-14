Shortlist for AMPC Star Awards 2025 Published

InSight Marketing and CMS Marketing have topped the shortlist for this year’s APMC Star Awards with no fewer than 14 entries each making the cut for the awards which will take place on April 10 in Fallon & Byrne in Dublin.

Hot on their heels is Pluto with 10 shortlisted entries, while Verve the Live Agency and Allied Global Marketing are each nominated eight times.

The shortlist also contains other leading marketing companies and agencies including OLIVER, Mixtape Marketing, TITAN Experience, goosebump, Elevator Promotional Marketing, Backup Marketing and Real Nation.

Judging took place last week and was led by Jimmy Murphy, formerly of Publicis, ACNE and The Hive. The panel of distinguished judges also included Tamara Somers, Ronan Nulty, Peter Kerr, Ian McColl, Laura Hanratty and Paul Miley.

The sponsors of this year’s APMC Star Awards are IMJ, Global, Fillit, Mando, Hayes Solicitors, Session Hire, McCul Clothing, Horizon Digital Print, Return2Sender and Element – The Prize and Incentive People.

For more information visit www.apmc.ie