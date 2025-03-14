Shortlist for 2025 Cannes Young Lions Announced by IAPI

The teams that have been shortlisted for the 2025 Cannes Young Lions competition have been named by IAPI.
Nearly 100 teams took part in this year’s competition and the shortlisted teams will now have the opportunity to present their entries before an expert judging panel next week.
Only seven teams will be chosen to compete internationally at the Young Lions Competition held in Cannes, France later this summer.
The shortlisted teams are:
Design Category
Ciara McGowan & Elizabeth Chambers – AAD / Deloitte Digital
Ruby Valdez & Robin Winchester – Boys + Girls / Circle Content
Conor Leech & Tom Davis – Publicis Dublin
Digital Category
Emi Daly & Alexa Pettitt – Accenture Song
Kate Storan & Sakeena Tayebji – Accenture Song
Wilke-Mari Hamman & Lauren French – Bloom
Darragh O’Connor & Smit Karmarkar – Droga5 Dublin
Amy Murphy & Bartek Janczak – Oliver Agency
Daksha Pugalia & Thomas Lynch – OMD
Eimear Byrne & Gabriella Pricop – OMG / PHD
Film Category
Lucy Mortell & Isabel Harvey – Publicis Dublin
Emma Downes & Lee Keegan – TBWA\Dublin
Anita Hopkins & Leah Byrne – TBWA\Dublin
Ellen Corrigan & Paula Rolden – THINKHOUSE
Media Category
Tomisin Fagbo & Aoife Mulvey – Accenture Song
Ciara Duffy & Sharon Premraja – Dentsu
Sarah McMahon & Glory Joseph – EssenceMediacom
Anukriti Mudgil & James Wynne – OMD / PHD
Maria Williams & Sarah Jane Clarke – Starcom, part of Core
Margherita Cardani & Ellen Griffin – Wavemaker
Alexander Glover & Mei Ling Tong – Zenith, part of Core
PR Category
Conor Roche & Della Wales – Boys + Girls / EXP
Rachel Kilbane & Deirdre Sheahan – Drury
Sarah Hynes & Eoghan Dowling – Kanó Communications
Hannah Collins & Michelle Davoren – Wilson Hartnell
Fiona Peppard & Deirbhile Brennan – Wilson Hartnell
Print Category
Caitlin Roarty & Joy Nelson – Accenture Song / Invention (Group M)
Eva Redmond & Erica Coburn – BBH
Ellen Jones & Jack O’Brien – Folk VML
Dervla Farrell & Natalie Cole – Oglivy Ireland
James Foley & James Stedmond – Ringers
Glen Foran & Zoe Keating – TBWA\Dublin
Young Marketers Category
Lauren Condon & Hannah McNulty – Allianz Ireland
Damien Biggins & Katie Bradley – Allianz Ireland
Emily Harney & Saoirse Leddy – An Post
James Lace & Monika Nzughem – Diageo
Niamh Chambers & Jacqueline Lambe – Sky