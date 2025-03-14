Shortlist for 2025 Cannes Young Lions Announced by IAPI

The teams that have been shortlisted for the 2025 Cannes Young Lions competition have been named by IAPI.

Nearly 100 teams took part in this year’s competition and the shortlisted teams will now have the opportunity to present their entries before an expert judging panel next week.

Only seven teams will be chosen to compete internationally at the Young Lions Competition held in Cannes, France later this summer.

The shortlisted teams are:

Design Category

Ciara McGowan & Elizabeth Chambers – AAD / Deloitte Digital

Ruby Valdez & Robin Winchester – Boys + Girls / Circle Content

Conor Leech & Tom Davis – Publicis Dublin

Digital Category

Emi Daly & Alexa Pettitt – Accenture Song

Kate Storan & Sakeena Tayebji – Accenture Song

Wilke-Mari Hamman & Lauren French – Bloom

Darragh O’Connor & Smit Karmarkar – Droga5 Dublin

Amy Murphy & Bartek Janczak – Oliver Agency

Daksha Pugalia & Thomas Lynch – OMD

Eimear Byrne & Gabriella Pricop – OMG / PHD

Film Category

Lucy Mortell & Isabel Harvey – Publicis Dublin

Emma Downes & Lee Keegan – TBWA\Dublin

Anita Hopkins & Leah Byrne – TBWA\Dublin

Ellen Corrigan & Paula Rolden – THINKHOUSE

Media Category

Tomisin Fagbo & Aoife Mulvey – Accenture Song

Ciara Duffy & Sharon Premraja – Dentsu

Sarah McMahon & Glory Joseph – EssenceMediacom

Anukriti Mudgil & James Wynne – OMD / PHD

Maria Williams & Sarah Jane Clarke – Starcom, part of Core

Margherita Cardani & Ellen Griffin – Wavemaker

Alexander Glover & Mei Ling Tong – Zenith, part of Core

PR Category

Conor Roche & Della Wales – Boys + Girls / EXP

Rachel Kilbane & Deirdre Sheahan – Drury

Sarah Hynes & Eoghan Dowling – Kanó Communications

Hannah Collins & Michelle Davoren – Wilson Hartnell

Fiona Peppard & Deirbhile Brennan – Wilson Hartnell

Print Category

Caitlin Roarty & Joy Nelson – Accenture Song / Invention (Group M)

Eva Redmond & Erica Coburn – BBH

Ellen Jones & Jack O’Brien – Folk VML

Dervla Farrell & Natalie Cole – Oglivy Ireland

James Foley & James Stedmond – Ringers

Glen Foran & Zoe Keating – TBWA\Dublin

Young Marketers Category

Lauren Condon & Hannah McNulty – Allianz Ireland

Damien Biggins & Katie Bradley – Allianz Ireland

Emily Harney & Saoirse Leddy – An Post

James Lace & Monika Nzughem – Diageo

Niamh Chambers & Jacqueline Lambe – Sky