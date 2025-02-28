Javelin Rolls Out Hard Hitting Campaign Highlighting Domestic & Gender Based Violence

Javelin has rolled out a new campaign for Cuan, the domestic, sexual and gender-based violence (DSGBV) agency and the Department of Justice.

The campaign will run across TV, national and local radio as well as press, digital, cinema, OOH and social media.

Called “Hardest Stories”, the campaign shines a light on the uncomfortable and untold stories about sexual and gender-based violence in Irish society while serving as a rallying call to end this violence and to stop it “being part of anyone’s story.”

The campaign is centred on two television adverts, both of which provide a snapshot into what the survivor remembers of the abuse that they suffered, how they felt, and how they continue to feel. Additional assets which will run across radio and digital channels feature more stories from men, women, and the LGBT+ community. They are stories of harassment, abuse, rape, stories of violence.

“As part of our relationship with the Department of Justice, we were delighted to begin working with Cuan, and to play our part in this ongoing and very important work,” says Ken Ivory, director, Javelin.

“Having already successfully run campaigns on the topics of sexual consent, threatening to share intimate imagery, and domestic violence supports, collaborating on this new campaign was yet another challenge and privilege. Every survivor’s story is important, and our latest campaign is about empowering people to tell their story, to make that often difficult first step towards seeking help.”

Credits:

Advertiser: Cuan and Department of Justice

Clients: Sarah Hegarty, Daniel Fitzpatrick, Angie O’Neill

Agency: Javelin

Agency Director: Ken Ivory

Client Service: Sarah Saunders, Riya Negi

Strategic Planning: Yusuf Karimjee

Creative Direction: Des Kavanagh

Art Direction: Clayton Homer

Copywriting: Tiffany Mongey

Agency Producer: Fiona McGarry

Production Company: Motherland

Director: Zak Razvi

DOP : Narayan Van Maele

Editors: Rob Hegarty , Annie Walsh

Sound: Dean Jones, Scimitar Sound.

Photography: Liam Murphy