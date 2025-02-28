Evoke to Sponsor Irish Women’s Rugby Team

The dmg media-owned EVOKE has partnered with the IRFU as one of the official sponsors of the Irish Women’s Rugby Team.

“This is a significant moment for Irish Rugby as they celebrate their 150th anniversary, and the women’s team prepares for the upcoming Six Nations and the World Cup in England this autumn. EVOKE is committed to sharing the stories of women at every stage of their lives and in all their achievements,” says Paul Henderson, CEO of dmg media.

“This sponsorship connects us with the community of Irish Women’s Rugby, allowing us to tell their stories to our audience in a meaningful and engaging way,” he says.

The Irish Women’s Rugby Team kicks off their Six Nations campaign against France on Saturday, March 22, at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast.

Declan Madden, President IRFU, added: “We are delighted to welcome EVOKE and dmg media as an official sponsor for women’s rugby. The platform they will afford us to promote the game and our athletes will be hugely advantageous, especially in a World Cup year. We are really looking forward to working closely with them over the coming years.”

The IRFU sponsorship is one of several deals EVOKE has inked in recent years, including Cricket Ireland, the FAI, The Camogie Association, The Community Games and the Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon.