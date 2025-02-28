Consumer Sentiment Starts to Wane Again According to Ipsos B&A Barometer

Is this as good as it gets? Despite the positive economic indicators (for now), sentiment has fallen again, according to the latest Ipsos B&A Consumer Confidence Barometer which was conducted between Jan 12 and Jan 21.

Consumer confidence has slipped back again by three points in January. It now stands at a net rating of -26 (those feeling downbeat minus those feeling more upbeat). This represents a 10 point drop in sentiment since October 2024.

Given the backdrop of positive economic indicators (lowish inflation, falling interest rates and near-full employment), it suggests that this may be as good as it gets. With the ongoing threat of an Atlantic trade war and increasing concerns about FDI, nervousness for the future resonates with many.

As in previous findings, females, blue collar workers and those living outside Dublin are most gloomy in their outlook. The middle-aged cohort (35-54 year olds) are also less sanguine, arguably reflecting their financial life cycle in terms of debt.

The proportion of the population that are “coping” with the cost-of-living has increased (up four to 68%). Budget changes were implemented in January. That said, there is a constant segment (17% in January) that are struggling.

Just three in ten (29%) that their personal income will improve over the next year, compared to 33% feeling that they will be less well off. Many (37%) foresee no difference.

40% believe their net asset value will grow of over the next 12 months, with just 15% predicting a depreciation – this is the second highest gap (+25 points) we have seen so far.

Nearly three in five (59%) will maintain or increase their levels of saving this year – however, this leaves a significant minority (41%) expecting that the amount they can save in the next 12 months will diminish.

Survey results are based on a sample of 1,018 adults aged 16+, quota controlled in terms of age, gender, socio-economic class, and region to reflect the profile of the adult population of the Republic of Ireland. All interviewing was conducted via Ipsos B&A’s Acumen Online Barometer.

READ AND DOWNLOAD the full Ipsos B&A Consumer Confidence report: https://banda.ie/ipsos-ba-consumer-confidence-january-2025/

For more details and the full report or more information, please contact Jimmy Larsen, Paul Moran, or Pooja Sankhe: Jimmy.Larsen@ipsos.com, Paul.Moran@ipsos.com, or Pooja.Sankhe@ipsos.com

