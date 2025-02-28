IAPI Launches Effie Awards 2025 at Industry Event in RDS

The Effie Awards Ireland 2025 officially launched this week at an industry event in Dublin’s RDS.

Attendees heard from Tom Kinsella, managing director, Homes at AIB Group and Effie Awards Ireland Jury Chair about why taking part in Effies is imperative for Irish marketers while he also announced the introduction of the Future Effectiveness Jury, a unique learning opportunity for the next generation of industry leaders to join the Effie jury room to experience how the work is assessed and network with senior leaders.

Věra Šídlová, global creative thought leadership director with Kantar delivered the keynote address by showing how Effie winning campaigns connected to deliver outstanding results. Her findings demonstrated effective creative work across five themes: Courageous, Catastrophising, Candid, Consistent and Comical.

In addition, a panel of senior marketers and agency speakers shared their opinions on how building an effective case and collaborating across brand and agency to achieve a winning result. This featured Aoife O’Regan from RTÉ, Pauline Carmody from AIB, Mike Garner from Connolly Partners, Věra Šídlová, Kantar and was moderated by Margaret Gilsenan from Boys+Girls and Effie Steering Group member.

Speaking to attendees IAPI’s new CEO Siobhan Masterson also talked about value of effectiveness to Ireland’s reputation. “Corporate awards are a dynamic recognition of excellence. They are an instrument of encouragement towards positive energy which is compatible with fierce rivalry to drive each other on to being better. The Effies imbue the best of industry awards – globally led, locally executed programmes – across 125 markets worldwide and is the universal benchmark for marketing effectiveness. At IAPI we are ambitious to deliver the best local Effie programme worldwide by ensuring that the quality and diversity of dynamic businesses in Ireland participate.”