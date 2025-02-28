Reach Celebrates 10 Years of Belfast Live

Reach plc is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its Belfast Live website this week. The launch of the news website set the foundations for the subsequent launch of other news websites around the country, making the publisher one of the largest on the island of Ireland with Dublin Live, RSVP Live, Cork Beo, and Galway Beo now part of the Reach stable.

“What a truly momentous milestone to see Belfast Live mark 10 years since its launch! From humble beginnings amidst a very competitive news scene, Belfast Live has grown to become the best-read commercial news-brand in Northern Ireland, and we’re still growing our audience year on year,” says Sheena McStravick, editor, Belfast Live.

“Our strength has always been our committed and very talented team of journalists who work tirelessly 365 days a year, 7 days a week and without them, Belfast Live couldn’t be what it is today.”

She adds that “as the media landscape evolves, one thing that was constant from the start and will continue long into the future is our commitment to serving all communities as well as holding those in power to account.”

“It has given us great pride to watch how Belfast Live has captured the imagination of the advertising industry over the last decade. It is the only NI brand that can reach all communities at grassroots and is proving ever popular with the elusive younger audience – we believe it has become an essential part of the local media mix,” adds Cherith Andrews, sales director, Belfast Live.

“A special mention must go to our talented and creative sales team, who I believe are the best in the market,” she adds.