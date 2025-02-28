Dalata to Sponsor Under GAA Under 20 Football Championship

Dalata Hotel Group, Ireland’s largest hotel operator, is to sponsor the GAA Under 20 Football Championship for the next five years.

The tournament will be rebranded as the ‘Dalata Hotel Group GAA Under 20 Football Championship’.

To coincide with the sponsorship, the hotel group has also unveiled a campaign entitled ‘For Difference Makers’, celebrating “the shared values deeply embedded within both the GAA and Dalata.”

The For Difference Makers campaign will run throughout the duration of the U20 Football Championship which kicks off in March. The campaign, which was created by Core, will include advertising, social media and PR support.

According to Dermot Crowley, CEO of Dalata Hotel Group: “This is an extremely proud and exciting time for us as we announce our five-year sponsorship of the GAA Under 20 Football Championship. Dalata’s difference has always been our people and the same can be said for those who elevate the game of football. Each Dalata Hotel General Manager builds a team that ensures we deliver for all our customers and guests. In the same way that a football manager relies on his players to deliver when expectations are highest, our managers rely upon their teams to meet the high expectations of our guests.

“Hotels have always played a significant role in GAA life – be it a warm welcome at reception for families and friends ahead of a match, a place for teams to celebrate their successes, or a gym facility to strengthen and develop players. This sponsorship provides a fantastic opportunity for us to develop a deeper connection with the GAA community among both players and fans and we look forward to the next five years.”

“Working closely with Dalata, we developed the ‘For Difference Makers’ campaign which celebrates the shared values of the GAA and Dalata Hotel Group,” adds Jill Downey, chief sponsorship and sustainability officer, Core.

“The commitment to the development of individuals and the team is something both organisations place a huge emphasis on, and we wanted to really shine a light on that with this campaign. We cannot wait for the Dalata Hotel Group GAA U20’s Football Championship to kick off in March and to help the GAA celebrate the Difference Makers of this exciting competition.”