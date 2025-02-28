Bauer Appoints Ruth Fitzsimons as New Director of Digital

Bauer Media Audio Ireland has appointed Ruth Fitzsimons as its new director of digital.

An award-winning producer and journalist, she is a hugely experienced professional having worked in the audio business in the UK for the last 15 years. She joins Bauer from Sport Social Podcast Network, where she was formerly head of international sport. Prior to this, she was managing director of Podfront, a joint venture between two of the world’s leading podcast companies, Stitcher and Wondery. In addition to this, Fitzsimons has also worked with Global Radio, audioBoom and 7digital Group. For a brief period in 2008 and 2009, she also worked as a researcher for the Bauer-owned Newstalk.

In her new role with Bauer, she will be responsible for “furthering the digital transformation of Bauer Media Audio Ireland leading a high-performing team to deliver best-in-class digital products underpinned by innovative and outcome-led content and distribution strategies.”

“We’re very pleased to welcome Ruth to our team and as she joins us at an important point in our growth and development. With ambitious plans for 2025 and beyond, I see digital having a key role in building a platform for further success,” says Chris Doyle, CEO Bauer Media Audio Ireland.

“Her peerless experience will elevate our offering even further as we welcome existing and future audiences to a new world of entertaining and engaging digital content that they have not experienced previously.”

“We want to replicate the company’s huge success as the dominant radio group in the digital audio space,” says Fitzsimons. “By offering exciting new digital content, supporting creative talent and bringing new products to market, we will attract

new audiences and clients, build the loyalty of current audiences and ultimately helping to deliver our commercial ambitions. I’m looking forward to working with the leadership, creative, technical and sales teams to deliver that potential.”