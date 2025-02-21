Out Look: Tirlán Leverages OOH to Best Effect with Contextual Messaging



Aaron Poole, marketing executive, PML Group with this week’s Out \ Look on Out of Home

Tirlán Leverages OOH to best effect with Contextual Messaging

Tirlán has utilised tailored creative and targeted messaging across its portfolio in new OOH Campaigns planned by dentsu and PML.

Avonmore Super Milk Leverages Retail DOOH with Bespoke Creative

Out of Home continues to evolve, with brands increasingly tailoring their creative to suit the medium. For Avonmore Super Milk, creative agency goosebump saw an opportunity to go further – leveraging the full potential of Digital Out of Home by crafting bespoke video for the campaign.

The campaign was built with retail environments in mind, ensuring high visibility during key purchasing moments.

Retail OOH formats—including iVisions, Adshel Live Retail, SuperValu Screens, and DXScreen—ensure brand presence in-store and near the point of purchase, to remind consumers of the acute importance of Vitamin D, which Avonmore Super Milk delivers on. Additionally, Purchase Point formats engage shoppers outside storefronts and key retail touchpoints.

Meanwhile, Bus Shelters and 48 Sheets serve as critical touchpoints in a “street-to-store” strategy, reinforcing the campaign message while influencing shoppers en route to their grocery destination. This full-funnel approach ensures that Avonmore Super Milk remains top-of-mind throughout the consumer journey—from awareness to consideration to purchase.

Creative Crafted for the Medium

Rather than adapting existing creative, the agency planned a dedicated shoot for the 10-second DOOH format, making full use of movement, visual impact, and dynamic engagement.

Captured on a crisp January morning in St. Anne’s Park, Clontarf, the campaign was brought to life through the lens of ace photographer Simon Burch and Keith Pendred, Director of Photography with Saturday Films. Gary Moore and Laurie Easterby led production, patiently waiting for just the right sunlight to bring the campaign’s message to life. Post-production magic came courtesy of award-winning team of editor Stevie Russell, along with Allen Sillery and Sinead Bagnall from Screen Scene, who fine-tuned the final films for maximum impact across digital formats.

The campaign’s precision-led approach ensures it is optimised for each placement, amplifying its effectiveness across the consumer journey.

Speaking about the creative process, Pat Hamill, Creative Partner at goosebump, remarked:

“OOH has always been my favourite medium. It requires economy of thought and strength of idea. But with digital OOH, that power is multiplied as you can use movement to drive even greater engagement. That’s why we didn’t just resize for this campaign; we crafted it specifically for the format.”

Tirlán’s Marketing Controller, Eithne O’Hara, echoed this sentiment, emphasising the strategic role OOH plays in brand building:

“OOH has played a key role in building the Super Milk brand. Iconic brands are built there. We’ve always believed in its ability to deliver both functional and emotional messaging in a powerful way. With a little extra planning at the outset, goosebump ensured that every part of the consumer journey was optimised – from static posters to high-impact DOOH. When creative is built for the medium rather than just adapted to fit, the results speak for themselves.”

This campaign exemplifies the growing importance of Retail OOH formats in influencing shopper behaviour. According to PML Group’s IMPACT Attention research, 76% of DOOH viewers take action post-exposure, with retail-based formats playing a crucial role in driving in-store visits and purchases.

A Dynamic Branch for Avonmore Soup

While Super Milk leverages key retail moments, Avonmore’s wider portfolio also capitalises on OOH’s ability to connect with consumers in context. A great example of this is Avonmore Soup, which is making a timely impact with dynamic scheduling as temperatures drop below 5°C. Powered by LIVEPOSTER, the campaign runs across Connolly Station’s digital gallery and mall digital screens, with messaging that shifts to align with lunchtime—tapping into the comfort appeal of soup as a midday meal choice.

Bus shelters extends the brand’s presence throughout commuter and urban spaces, reinforcing soup’s relevance in colder conditions and highlighting the power of OOH to sync messaging with real-world moments.

MyMilkMan Delivers with Local Campaign

MyMilkMan’s latest campaign presents local milkman in the heart of their communities. It encourages people never to run out of milk again and waking up to fresh milk with regular deliveries direct from dairy to doorstep. The convenience service is personalised through bespoke creative from Zoo Digital, running on Roadside 6 Sheet and Rail commuter formats. The posters feature location callouts along with an immediate call to action via an introductory offer.

The Point of Search research study found that six in 10 people are encouraged to search when an Out of Home advertising campaign features a location callout.

Our iQ research indicates that 69% of people feel that ads that feature information local to their surroundings helps the brand form a tangible connection with consumers. 59% say Outdoor ads (billboards, digital screens etc..) are a part of the everyday fabric of a local area while 60% like to see advertising that is tailored to suit their own local community.

Smoooooth Sailing with Virgin Media

Virgin Media has brought its latest broadband campaign to OOH featuring a special build that extends beyond the frame of a 96-sheet billboard at Botanic Road.

Planned by OMD and PML, the glowing, backlit creative quite literally stands out at night, the campaign highlights the brand’s 99.9% broadband reliability with the tagline ‘Smooth’ – illustrated by a walrus effortlessly gliding across the water in a Virgin-branded speedboat.

Created by Publicis, the special is part of a wider OOH campaign that leans into the playful and slightly surreal, using the walrus as an unexpected but effective symbol of seamless, hassle-free connectivity. The character’s unbothered, high-speed cruise on the water serves as an apt metaphor for the brand’s ‘smoooooth’ broadband performance.

The OOH rollout encompassed a mix of large and street level roadside formats accompanied by bus T-Sides and digital formats, ensuring high reach and frequency across multiple consumer touchpoints.

Special builds and innovative formats continue to be a strong driver of engagement in OOH. Our IMPACT Attention research highlighted the effectiveness of standout executions in boosting recall, relevance, and brand perception. Backlit and extended formats have been shown to command significantly higher levels of attention compared to standard formats.

Mobile OOH Formats Drive High Visibility at Major Events

At high-footfall events, the challenge for advertisers is standing out in a sea of messaging. The latest Media Impact research from PML Group highlights the power of mobile OOH formats in cutting through the noise, with last week’s Dublin Derby at the Aviva Stadium serving as a prime example of this impact.

93% of Dubliners note that, when attending an event where mobile OOH formats are present, they notice the large format. 14% always notice them while 22% notice them often/frequently. Their ability to move with the crowd and adapt to changing locations gives them an edge over immobile formats, ensuring high visibility in busy event spaces.

Younger audiences are particularly attuned to them, with nearly 40% of 16-24-year-olds and 25-34-year-olds recalling frequent or constant exposure. This highlights the medium as an ideal format for reaching mobile, socially engaged demographics who thrive on dynamic visual content.

Gender and age differences also play a role in their effectiveness. Males (15%) were slightly more likely than females (12%) to state they always notice these formats, though overall recall rates remained similar at 24% for males and 20% for females.

Portable OOH does more than grab attention; they evoke strong emotional responses from audiences. The research found that many respondents associated the formats with excitement, anticipation, and energy—reinforcing their effectiveness at high-profile events. 28% of respondents said they make them feel motivated to explore more of what’s happening, while 22% stated they feel excited when they see them, as they signal something significant is taking place.

Their large-scale digital visuals and real-time messaging bring a sense of immediacy and exclusivity, positioning brands at the heart of the action. Whether delivering live updates, tailored messaging, or high-impact branding, mobile formats allow advertisers to connect with audiences in ways that static OOH cannot.

For more insights into how portable OOH and other innovative formats can elevate your next campaign, get in touch at info@pmlgroup.ie