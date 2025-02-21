Opinion: Marketing to Males at a Time of Uncertainty

As more and more men wrestle with mental health challenges and struggle to identify with the traditional male stereotypes, marketers need to be mindful of the need to foster inclusivity, connection and support when targeting them, writes Janeanne FitzGerald.

Masculinity is at a crossroads. In a world where traditional gender roles are being challenged, many men find themselves questioning what it truly means to “be a man.” Recent RED C research reveals a stark divide: younger and more professional men feel well-represented in media and have strong role models, while older men often feel invisible. At the same time, expectations around masculinity are shifting, leaving many feeling uncertain about their place in society. As social media amplifies conflicting messages and mental health struggles rise, the conversation around modern masculinity has never been more important.

The Power of Representation:

Media plays a crucial role in shaping a man’s self-perception, yet only 22% of men feel represented by those they see on screen, a figure notably higher among younger and professional men. In contrast, just 7% of men over the age of 55 feel represented. This disconnect goes beyond mere visibility—representation in media is often tied to the presence of strong role models. When men see individuals they admire and relate to, it reinforces their sense of belonging and self-worth.

However, only half of men say they’ve had strong role models growing up, with younger (65%) and professional (57%) males being the most likely to have had them. The media has the potential to fill this gap, offering aspirational figures that help shape identity and confidence. When men see role models who reflect the person they aspire to be, they are more likely to feel empowered. Conversely, those who don’t see themselves reflected in media narratives may feel isolated or disconnected from mainstream societal expectations.

Ensuring that men of all ages and backgrounds feel represented across media is essential in shaping a more inclusive and positive perception of masculinity.

Uncertainty around Masculinity

One-third of men report feeling uncertain about what it truly means to be a man in today’s world. This sense of confusion is particularly high among younger men, with nearly half of those under 35 feeling unsure of their role in an evolving society. As cultural norms shift and expectations of masculinity evolve, many men find themselves navigating uncharted territory. Traditional ideas, such as physical strength and emotional restraint, still hold power, yet they are being increasingly challenged by a growing emphasis on emotional openness and vulnerability.

For some, these changes create a tension between what they were taught growing up and what is now expected of them. Over 22% of men say they value physical strength over emotional availability, an increase from previous years, particularly among younger and less professional men. At the same time, social media plays a pivotal role in shaping modern masculinity, with nearly two-thirds of men believing it distorts society’s perception of what it means to be a man. The constant exposure to conflicting messages about masculinity leaves many feeling torn between traditional ideals and new societal expectations.

The Mental Health Challenge

The struggle to navigate masculinity extends into mental health. More than two in five men admit to experiencing mental health challenges, yet the willingness to discuss these struggles decreases with age. Among younger men, 48% say they have struggled with their mental health, whereas only 14% of men over 65 report the same. The discrepancy raises an important question: do older men truly struggle less, or do they simply lack the language or societal encouragement to express their emotions?

The difficulty in discussing emotions remains a significant barrier. Nearly half of men say they find it hard to talk about their innermost feelings, a number that is even higher among younger men and those living in rural areas. Many men are conditioned from a young age to suppress vulnerability, leading to deep-seated reluctance to seek help when needed. The impact of this silence can be profound, contributing to loneliness, isolation, and worsening mental health over time.

The Challenge of Connection and Relationships

In addition to mental health struggles, many men also find it difficult to maintain deep personal connections. While younger men report having strong friendships, this becomes increasingly difficult with age. Over half of men say they have deep, close friendships, but this figure is lower than that of women. As men age, friendships often take a backseat to other responsibilities, leaving some feeling increasingly isolated.

Forming romantic relationships also appears to be a growing challenge. More than half of respondents say it is harder to find a partner in today’s world, with young men struggling the most. The combination of shifting gender roles, changing dating norms, and social expectations contributes to these difficulties. At the same time, many men still rely on traditional avenues, such as shared interests, to form connections, with nearly 60% saying that a mutual love of sports is an important way for men to bond.

A Growing Sense of Pride

Despite the complexities surrounding modern masculinity, a strong sense of pride remains. Three in five men believe that being a man is something to be proud of, a slight increase from previous years. This suggests that while masculinity is evolving, many men still take pride in their identity. However, what masculinity means to them is shifting. For some, it remains tied to traditional ideals, while for others, it is increasingly linked to emotional intelligence and adaptability.

Where Do We Go from Here?

The modern male experience is changing. While younger men are engaging more in conversations about identity and mental health, older men often feel left out. A strong divide remains between those who feel seen and those who do not. The challenge lies in finding a way to bridge this gap, fostering a version of masculinity that benefits all men.

For progress to be made, the conversation around masculinity must continue to evolve. Improving media representation to reflect a broader range of male experiences can help ensure all men feel seen. Encouraging open conversations around emotional well-being is essential to breaking down long-standing stigmas surrounding male vulnerability. At the same time, addressing the role social media plays in shaping identity is crucial to combating harmful stereotypes.

Masculinity is not a rigid, one-size-fits-all concept. It is shaped by culture, personal experiences, and societal shifts. The goal should not be to define masculinity in strict terms but to create a world where men feel free to express their identity without fear of judgment or exclusion. Only by fostering inclusivity, connection, and support can we redefine masculinity in a way that works for all men, regardless of age, background, or experience.

Janeanne FitzGerald is a Senior Research Executive with REDC Market Research.