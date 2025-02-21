Bold Studios Rolls Out Global Campaign for Puma Brand Cobra Golf

The Dublin-based Bold Studios has created a new global brand platform and campaign for Cobra Golf, the golfing brand which is owned by sportswear giant Puma.
Called “Go Chase More”, the new platform celebrates “the world’s most maniacal golfers and their never-ending pursuit of more.”
The campaign launches this week with a hero trailer that takes viewers on a whirlwind journey through the world of Cobra Golf and reminds people that “golf isn’t just a game—it’s an obsession” and it’s this insight that drives “Go Chase More”.
From positioning to production, the campaign was created in-house by Bold, the global brand and film studio based in Dublin. Other clients of Bold Studios include the likes of Remus Uomo, Puma, Square, Betfair, Meta, and Coldplay.
“The moment we landed on the mantra ‘Go Chase More,’ it all clicked. It beautifully captures what we all feel as golfers, but just as importantly, it’s an honest reflection of the passion and drive of the Cobra team,” says Mark Quinn, managing director, Bold Studios.
The trailer sets up a six-part documentary series that explores every aspect of the modern game, “celebrating the undying spirit and relentless drive that connects every golfer, whether they’re playing on tour or in their basement.”
“Golf is evolving like no other sport—it lives far beyond the course,” adds Dave Fox, film director and creative of Bold.
“We wanted to capture that: the characters, the eccentrics, the fun, the color, the non-stop energy, and the eclectic tapestry the game has become. We wanted it to feel welcoming, accessible, and familiar—even for those who aren’t avid golfers,” he says.
Each episode follows a different character, all of whom are chasing more from the game—whether that means more results, more fun, or simply just more golf. From Kyle Berkshire chasing a win on the PGA Tour to Shasta Averyhardt chasing a comeback, Patrick Koenig chasing golf records around the world, and Rob Hogan chasing… well, everything—this series encapsulates levels of obsession that every golfer can relate to.
The first episode drops next Monday, February 24 on Cobra’s YouTube channel.
“Our philosophy is simple: the world has enough noise. You move brands by moving people—by creating work they actually give a sh*t about. The team at Cobra Puma Golf understands that, and with ‘Go Chase More,’ the proof is in the putting,” says Caomhán Connolly, executive creative director, Bold Studios.
