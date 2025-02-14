Avant Money Rings In a Year of Zeros With New Campaign from Dynamo

Avant Money Rings In a Year of Zeros With New Campaign from...

Following on from the successful launch of Avant Money’s mortgage platform in 2024, the Dublin-based agency Dynamo has created a new campaign to promote the bank’s range of credit cards.

With 0% interest offers available for the whole first year, the “12 Months of Zeros” campaign playfully creates an anthropomorphic 0% for every month all the way from January to December.

Each zero represents not only a specific month of the year, but also tactically targets data-backed spending habits of credit card consumers relevant to that time, from winter ski holidays to Black Friday sales and more.

The digital-first campaign is led by a hero video which match-cuts each of the 12 animations bringing a fast-paced and fun feel to the longevity of the offer. Exploding out from this, each individual animation and visual becomes a contextual digital and social ad that is swapped out monthly by the brand for year round relevance across all media.

”It’s a pleasure to collaborate with Dynamo on another impactful campaign. Their innovative approach and attention to detail have helped us successfully realise our vision,” says Bronwyn Greene, head of marketing, Avant Money.

Credits:

Client: Avant Money

Head of Marketing & Customer Experience: Lorna Farrell

Head of Marketing: Bronwyn Greene

Marketing Manager: Alison Cody

Agency: Dynamo

Communications Director: Siobhan Lavery

Account Director: Mathilde Paus

Creative Director: Ross Giles

Senior Copywriter: Seán Timbs

Art Director: Shane O’Hare

Illustrator/Animator: Caetano Silva

Video: Hedgehogs v Foxes

Sound Design : Blast Audio

Creative Technologist: Torlogh O’Boyle