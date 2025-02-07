Virgin Media TV Bags BGE as Sponsor of Help Me Buy a Home

Bord Gais Energy is to sponsor the second series of Help Me Buy a Home on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Play.

The show aims to arm viewers with the insight they need to successfully navigate Ireland’s increasingly difficult housing market and is fronted by .Liz O’Kane. The first episode in the second series will be broadcast on Sunday.

“We are delighted to sponsor Help Me Buy a Home – a great programme with lots of practical advice for people on the house-hunting journey,” says Meadhbh Quinn, head of marketing, Bord Gáis Energy

.”One of Ireland’s leading energy companies, Bord Gáis Energy has been supplying the energy for people to turn their homes into a warm, safe haven for almost 50 years, making this programme a great fit for us as a sponsor,” she adds.

According to Olivia Fourneau, interim head of sales at Virgin Media Television: “We are delighted to welcome Bord Gáis Energy as our new sponsor of Help Me Buy A Home. This partnership is a natural fit as viewers gain insight into the emotional and financial aspects of buying a home in modern Ireland. The synergy between the two brands enhances the sponsorship creating a seamless and meaningful connection.”