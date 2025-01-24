Out \ Look: FULFIL Nutrition Hits the Spot with Dynamic & Contextual OOH

Aaron Poole, marketing executive, PML Group with this week’s Out \ Look on Out of Home

FULFIL Nutrition Hits the Spot with Dynamic & Contextual OOH

FULFIL Nutrition has started the year on a high with a multi-format OOH campaign that champions motivation and healthy habits across Ireland. Planned by Carat and PML, with creative from FPP, the campaign brings together static and digital dynamic executions to connect with audiences in meaningful ways and reinforces FULFIL’s position as a trusted source of on-the-go nutrition.

At its core the campaign is a celebration of progress and achievement, meeting consumers where they are in their daily lives. The dynamic elements, powered by LIVEPOSTER, deliver tailored messages that inspire resilience and positivity at the right place and the right time. Dynamic variants such as “Motoring Through Monday” in forecourts and “Reaching Your Peak Never Tasted So Good” at gym locations showcase FULFIL’s ability to stay relevant and motivational.

Dynamic scheduling also taps into cultural moments like this week’s Blue Monday, cleverly reimagined as “Yellow Monday.” With upbeat creative like “Nailing Yellow Monday Never Tasted So Good,” FULFIL’s messaging motivates consumers to conquer January’s challenges while celebrating the small victories that drive progress.

The campaign’s mix of formats connect FULFIL with its audiences wherever they are, both physically and emotionally. A fully wrapped Pearse Station underpass delivers unmissable scale, while retail-focused formats like iVisions ensure contextually relevant messaging at key purchase moments. Roadside formats extend the campaign’s reach, while high-impact full-motion galleries at Connolly, Pearse, and Tara Street stations captivate commuters with energising creative while they’re on the go.

Gym screens across Dublin, Cork, and beyond amplify the campaign’s relevance for active audiences, encouraging moments of achievement like “Getting Back To Routine Never Tasted So Good.”

“Dynamic OOH was central to our plan, enabling us to deliver customised, timely messages that resonate with consumers,” notes Robyn Whyte, Brand Manager at FULFIL UK & Ireland, “Relevant ads are more noticeable and memorable, and we tailored ours to specific triggers (times of day, days of the week) to inspire passersby to associate Fulfil with a fun, active lifestyle and offer them some New Year motivation.”

How we’ll watch the Six Nations in 2025

The 2025 Six Nations Championship is fast approaching and excitement among Irish rugby fans is building. Following a strong showing at the Autumn Nations Series, Ireland enters the tournament eager to build on their performances. With Simon Easterby stepping in as interim head coach during Andy Farrell’s sabbatical with the British and Irish Lions the team has an opportunity to refine its strategies and inspire supporters anew.

This year’s campaign begins with an away fixture against Italy on Saturday, February 1st (Cycle 3), before two highly anticipated home games: Scotland on Saturday, February 8th and Wales on Sunday, March 16th (Cycle 6).

Both home fixtures will be fantastic opportunities to engage the match going crowds, but the entire series offers brands the chance to leverage the uniquely positive relationship the Irish public have with the rugby team and the Six Nations competition. Research PML Group commissioned in recent weeks, and carried out by Ipsos B&A, reveals that a whopping 79% of Dubliners intend on watching the Six Nations games next spring. This figure is relatively consistent among age groups, peaking at 85% for 16-24s and lowest among 45-54s at 74%. 89% of men intend to watch, compared to 68% of females.

For many, the Six Nations is a deeply social event. Of those who will watch the matches 37% intend to watch in a pub or bar, peaking at 45% of 25-34 year olds and, interestingly, 42% of females. CGA by NIQ’s OPUS study shows sporting tournaments are a key footfall driver when it comes to pubs and bars, with the Six Nations games coming in at the second highest driver behind Premier League football at 50% of respondents.

34% intend to gather at a family or friends’ home, peaking among younger viewers aged 16-24, where half intend to watch this way. Those on the go will still endeavour to catch the match live as it happens, with 9% intending to watch while commuting via a mobile device.

Watching from home remains the most popular choice with 49% of all respondents planning to enjoy the matches from their living rooms. This preference is particularly strong among older viewers, with nearly all respondents aged 45-54 indicating they will watch from home.

What Irish Rugby Means to Fans

The Irish rugby team continues to evoke strong emotional connections among supporters. When asked to describe what the team means to them in three words, fans overwhelmingly chose terms such as pride, strong, and passion. These words reflect admiration for the team’s resilience, determination, and ability to unite the nation. Other frequently mentioned terms included winners, resilient, and patriotic, underscoring the public’s deep respect for their achievements. Reflecting strong brand presence on OOH, fans also associated the team with major sponsors like Guinness and Vodafone showcasing the powerful connection between the sport, its partners, and national identity.

Parity on the Pitch

This year’s Six Nations introduces a refreshed brand identity that embraces its heritage while reflecting the modern game. The rebrand, which includes a new logo and visual identity, emphasises parity between the men’s (M6N) and women’s (W6N) tournaments and celebrates their shared significance.

Following the men’s championship, the 2025 Guinness Women’s Six Nations will begin on March 22nd (Cycle 7), with Ireland hosting France at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast. The team will then face England on March 29th (Cycle 8) at Virgin Media Park in Cork, followed by away fixtures against Italy on April 6th (Cycle 9), Scotland on April 13th (Cycle 10), and Wales on April 20th (Cycle 11).

Sports events offer brands the opportunity to use OOH in a contextually relevant way, employing dynamic content to optimise messaging in the run up to the match, during the game, and post-final whistle. According to our OCS study 35% of those passionate about rugby union are VERY interested in Digital Screen messaging relevant to a live sporting event (Index: 172) while a further 40% are quite interested.

Contextually relevant OOH remains a powerful tool for brands to connect with fans, whether by building anticipation, celebrating victories, or creating memorable moments in transit hubs, pubs or around stadiums.

Speak to our team today about how OOH can help your brand become part of the 2025 Six Nations story.

Planet OOH: Apple TV brings Severance to life in New York

The Outdoor medium continues to evolve by bridging our public and private worlds while driving consumers from real-life (IRL) experiences to online engagement (URL). Tech giant Apple has exemplified this power with its latest marketing campaign promoting the second season of Severance on Apple TV+.

Taking centre stage—literally—in New York City’s Grand Central Station, a group of glass-encased cubicles were erected right in the heart of the bustling terminal. This wasn’t just a static display; the cast of Severance was present, performing in character inside the installation, transforming an ordinary commute into an extraordinary Outdoor spectacle.

Dubbed a “genius” move by fans and media alike the campaign stopped passersby in their tracks and sparking conversations both in-person and online.

This activation is a great example of how OOH has evolved into more than just a medium for visibility—it’s becoming a platform for memorable brand experiences.

WATCH 2024 End of Year Review

Last week we published the top 10 brands, advertisers and categories across the Irish OOH market in 2024. The full end of year report can now be accessed by clicking on the below image.