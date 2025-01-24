APMC Star Awards 2025 Now Open for Entries

The 2025 APMC Star Awards are now open for entry with the closing date set for February 20

Now in their 31st year, the Awards reward outstanding marketing within the experiential, brand activation, sponsorship and promotional marketing industry in Ireland. The awards also champion the very best projects from 2024 and continue to set the bar of excellence every year.

The eligibility window for 2025 allows work that was implemented in Ireland between January 1 and December 31 2024 and entry is open to both members and non-members of the APMC.

According to APMC chairman Ian McCabe of Pluto: “We’re delighted to be able to launch this, the 31th APMC Star Awards, and allow a platform for members and agencies to demonstrate their ingenuity and creative excellence.

“We continue to strive to remain relevant and inclusive for all members in an ever-diversifying audience as we look forward to a bright and positive year ahead”.

Board member Kristi Relihan of Verve the Live Agency added, “2025 sees the APMC add a new category to the suite of options – Best Brand Roadshow, kindly sponsored by Global, allowing agencies to showcase brand launches and experiential work where there are a number of events”

The 2025 Star Awards are sponsored by IMJ/Adworld, Element London, Hayes Solicitors, Return2Sender, McCul Clothing, Horizon Digital Print and Global.

Qualifying winners from the Star Awards are eligible to enter the EACA IMPACT Awards in Europe, where Irish agencies recently led the way in the 2024 edition with a haul of 17 trophies.

For more information click HERE