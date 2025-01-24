Ian Doherty to Step Down as Managing Partner of Bonfire

Twenty years after founding Bonfire with Sean Hynes, Ian Doherty is stepping down as managing partner to set up a new audio advertising consultancy called heard.ie.

“I am exceptionally proud of what we have built here at Bonfire. The milestone of our twentieth anniversary felt like the right time for me to step back from the business. Seán and I have been business partners for twenty years and creative partners for much longer, so I can safely say I’m leaving the agency in the very best of hands,” says Doherty.

“We are all going to miss Ian massively, not least myself on a personal level, having been great friends for such a long time,” says Sean Hynes. “ It’s fantastic that he’s not completely locking away his typewriter, though. We’re looking forward to tapping into Ian for advice, consultancy and his creative know-how in his new venture.”