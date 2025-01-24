JCDecaux Reveals 2025-2026 Charity Partners

JCDecaux has announced that its charity partners for 2025 and 2026 ALONE, Breakthrough Cancer Research, Fairtrade, Fighting Blindness and ISPCC Childline in the Republic of Ireland and with Aware, Concern Worldwide and Simon Community in Northern Ireland.

Through these partnerships, each charity will have access to JCDecaux’s outdoor advertising formats to raise awareness of their services and help tackle the issues that they face.

The JCDecaux Ireland charity partnership program has been running for more than a decade and marketing director Tony O’Flanagan says there is aways considerable interest in it from the charities sector.

“Interest in our application process grows each year, and this time we received more submissions than ever, showcasing many remarkable causes,” he says.

“It’s inspiring to see the outstanding work happening across the charity sector. We look forward to working with our charity partners over the next two years and are confident that our formats will make people more aware of each charity and the important work that they are doing.”