EVOKE.ie Backs Vhi Mini Marathon

According to Paul Henderson, CEO of dmg media: “We are thrilled to partner with the Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon, an event that celebrates the strength, resilience, and spirit of women. At EVOKE, we believe in the power of storytelling and community, and this sponsorship allows us to connect with our audience in a meaningful way. We look forward to telling the stories of the incredible women participating in this event and being part of this iconic annual celebration.”

David O’Leary, CEO of DSD Events, organiser of the event adds: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with EVOKE. Their reach and influence in connecting with women across Ireland make them the perfect media partner to amplify the stories, excitement, and inspiring moments of this iconic event. Together, we look forward to celebrating the incredible achievements of participants and shining a spotlight on the community spirit that defines the Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon.”