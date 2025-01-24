IAB Digital Reboot Webinar Takes Place Next Monday

IAB Ireland will host its annual Digital Reboot webinar in partnership with Mediahuis next Monday, January 27 between 2pm-3pm.
Moderated by Adrian Weckler, technology editor with Mediahuis, the webinar will include a panel of agency representatives who will discuss the key trends, challenges and opportunities for 2025 and their agency predictions for the year ahead
Panelists include David Macken, Head of (m)Platform, Group M; Meabh Connellan, Digital Board Director, Spark Foundry, part of Core, Ian McGrath, Chief Operations Officer, dentsu and Rebecca Travers, Head of Kinesso Ireland
Topics discussed will include: AI and the impact on media, Measurement and Effectiveness, environmental sustainability and emerging formats such as Retail Media, CTV, Digital Audio.
This one-hour webinar is free to join but registration is required. To register visit iabireland.ie