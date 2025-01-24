IAB Digital Reboot Webinar Takes Place Next Monday

IAB Ireland will host its annual Digital Reboot webinar in partnership with Mediahuis next Monday, January 27 between 2pm-3pm.

Moderated by Adrian Weckler, technology editor with Mediahuis, the webinar will include a panel of agency representatives who will discuss the key trends, challenges and opportunities for 2025 and their agency predictions for the year ahead

Panelists include David Macken, Head of (m)Platform, Group M; Meabh Connellan, Digital Board Director, Spark Foundry, part of Core, Ian McGrath, Chief Operations Officer, dentsu and Rebecca Travers, Head of Kinesso Ireland