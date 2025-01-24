BBH Dublin Rolls Out New Campaign for Banardos

BBH Dublin has rolled out a touching campaign for children’s charity Barnaros. Called ‘Because childhood lasts a lifetimeʼ, the campaign highlights the challenges some children in Ireland face and the fact that the solution does not necessarily revolve around a quick and immediate fix.

The TV film follows the story of a young boy recounting a childhood birthday. It begins with him telling a story of a perfect day, surrounded by friends, family, presents and a huge cake topped with candles. The story is then retold again and again. With each blow of the candle, more of the facade is chipped away to get to the truth; that his birthdays were not very special. The story ends with the boy, now in his teens, opening up about his real childhood experience to a Barnardos keyworker.

BBH Dublin worked closely with Barnardos to capture the reality of the healing process on film – how itʼs an ongoing journey that requires continued support. With support systems stretched and children facing unprecedented challenges post-pandemic, from mental health struggles to enforced deprivation, early intervention is more important than ever. Without those interventions, a child may never move past the first scene.

According to Sean Bergin, fundraising manager, Barnardos Ireland: “Birthdays are a universal experience which generally, connote feelings of joy and happiness. This is a stark contrast to the reality of childhood for many children in Ireland. BBH Dublin nailed the storytelling to highlight the positive impact Barnardos is able to make when able to intervene early.ˮ

The film was directed by David Leon with Iconoclast. According to Evonne OʼRourke, production lead, BBH Dublin: “We felt a real responsibility to produce a piece of work that had impact and the power to support the brilliant work that Barnardos does. We knew we had a great script on our hands, but it was crucial that the idea was underpinned by craft that protected the authenticity of the story. It was a fine balance to strike – the production design, edit, sound design and colour grade all had key parts to play in shaping and enhancing the narrative but not in a way that would overpower or become the focal point of the film.ˮ

Credits:

Client: Barnardos

Agency: BBH Dublin

CEO: Karen Martin

Executive Creative Director: Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes

Creative Leads: Sam Caren and Aubrey OʼConnell

Creatives: Simran Sidhu and Katy David

Strategy Lead: Simon Gregory / Darius Pasalar / Bethan Wotton

Business Lead: Amy Crowe

Account Director: Ciara Burke

Production Lead: Evonne OʼRourke

Director: David Leon

Production Company: Iconoclast

Producer: Sorcha Bacon

Managing Director & Executive Producer:Jean Mougin

Managing Director & Executive Producer: Guy Rolfe

Head of Production: Beatrice Warren

Production Manager: Chanel Parkinson

Director of Photography: Nick Morris

Production Designer: Shaun Fenn

Costume Designer: Florence Jones

Make Up Artist: Billie McKenzie

Editor: Matt Gabzdyl

Edit Producer: Nikki Porter Final Cut

Sound: Factory Studios

Sound Design & Mix: Jon Clarke

Audio Producer: Ciara Wakley

Colour: Matt Turner

Colour EP: Ollie Ireland No.8

Online: Gabha Studios

2D Lead: Daniel Morris

VFX Producer:Dafydd Upsdell