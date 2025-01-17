Goosebump Tackles Sleepless Nights With New Campaign for bonkers.ie

Goosebump, the Francis Street-based creative agency, has launched a new campaign for price comparison site bonkers.ie.

The campaign is running across TV, social and radio with media handled by Spark Foundry.

The film called “Night Moves” features a bunch of pesky utility bills that are conspiring to keep a household awake at night. The film ends in the tranquil surroundings of bonkers.ie HQ, where they are burning the midnight flat whites in pursuit of a great deal on behalf of consumers. The tagline “We’re on the money”, reflects their commitment to delivering value.

The bills were brought to life by Piranha Bar using a combination of traditional string and sticks as well as the very latest in digital effects. Director Gavin Kelly said, “It was a great challenge to give utility bills personality and make them feel as threatening as they really are. It’s live action, imitating art, imitating life”.

Goosebump creative partners, Mark Nutley and Pat Hamill called the project, “A joy from beginning to end, thanks to a great production team, a great client and a few late nights. A wonderful way to kick off what we believe will be a great year for the agency”

Denis Kilty composed and sound designed and Scimitar Sound captured Gavin O’Connor’s voiceover.

According to David Kerr, bonkers.ie founder and CEO: “I found the whole production process fascinating. The attention to detail was amazing. The commitment from goosebump to keep pushing to make it as good as it could possibly be was really outstanding. We are delighted with the end result. We believe in helping consumers, and now, when they need it most, we believe this will help us to help more of them”.

