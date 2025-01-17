Golden Bake Wins This Year’s Big Bus Brand Drive

Golden Bake has won this year’s Big Bus Brand Drive organised by Love Irish Food and Global in Ireland.

The award will provide Golden Bake with €90,000 in media space in a highly visible, national bus advertising campaign, enhancing its visibility among Irish consumers.

The prize consists of 120 bus SuperSides across two cycles, a total of four weeks, delivering significant audience coverage for the frozen bakery brand. The campaign will appear in Dublin, Cork, Galway, Limerick and Waterford.

“Being a long-standing member of Love Irish Food we have been grateful recipients of LIF support and experience over the years. Last year we relaunched our product design introducing a brand-new look for our frozen bakeables range. The Big Bus Brand Drive is an amazing opportunity for Golden Bake to strengthen our marketing and advertising efforts in 2025,” says Robin Jones, CEO of Golden Bake.

“The competition attracted many entrants from the Love Irish Food membership but ultimately, Golden Bake are the worthy winner. This award will give Golden Bake increased visibility of its brand’s redesign among its current customers and help them reach new consumers in 2025,” says. Conor Kilduff, executive director, Love Irish Food.

Antoinette O’Callaghan, head of marketing, Global in Ireland added: “The Big Bus Brand Drive is a great opportunity for an Irish brand to boost its visibility and expand its customer base while making a strong impression on shoppers. Golden Bake is an exciting company, and we eagerly anticipate their success throughout the year.”