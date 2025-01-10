Irish Agencies Shine at IMPACT Awards

The European Association of Communications Agencies (EACA) and its IMPACT Council are delighted to announce the winners of the 2024 IMPACT Awards, celebrating outstanding achievements in Interactive Marketing, Promotional Marketing and Brand Activation.

A panel of 25 leading industry professionals from across Europe, chaired by Alvaro Alés, CEO of 360º Marketing & Communications, selected 38 winners from 18 agencies across 6 countries. Ireland led the results table with 17 trophies, followed by Spain, the UK, Italy, and the Czech Republic.

The Brill Building secured 4 Golds, 1 Silver and 1 Bronze for their campaigns The AR Les To Save Lives for The Marie Keating Foundation and Paddy Irishman for Tourism Ireland.

Pluto were awarded 1 Gold for their work with Neurodiversity Ireland, along with 2 Bronzes; InSight Marketing took Silver for their Club Orange work; CMS Marketing, Verve and Showrunner, Backup Marketing and 536 all received trophies in what was a strong performance from Irish agencies.

Alvaro Alés, CEO of 360º Marketing & Communications & IMPACT Awards Jury Chair, commented: “As Chairman of the jury for the European IMPACT Awards, and on behalf of the EACA Impact Council, I would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the agencies that participated in this year’s edition. The quality and diversity of the entries made this year’s deliberations particularly challenging, requiring more time and discussion than ever before. The awarded campaigns truly stand out as deserving winners, and we hope they will inspire the industry and set a benchmark for future generations of marketing professionals, showcasing the power of creativity and innovation in driving meaningful impact.”

This year’s Grand Prix was awarded to Banco Santander’s SMUSIC campaign, an innovative initiative from LaSanta agency that redefined banking communication by leveraging music to connect with younger audiences. Faced with a challenging economic environment in Spain, Banco Santander shifted focus to music, creating a platform offering ticket pre-sales, exclusive discounts, and experiences.

View the full list of winners click HERE