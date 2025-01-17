Core Optimisation Continues Expansion Plan With New Strategic Hires

As it celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2025, the Shannon-based digital agency Core Optimisation, has made a number of new strategic hires as it continues its rapid expansion into the USA and the Middle East.

The agency was established in 2015 by Caroline Dunlea and David Brett and has evolved into one of the country’s leading independent digital marketing and digital transformation agencies with nearly 60 staff and a portfolio of over 70 clients in Ireland and the UK. Clients include state bodies, domestic and international retailers, hospitality and consumer brands and leading global B2B enterprise level organisations.

The first of these appointments sees Ger Hayden taking on the role of director of digital, having joined the agency in early 2024 from Accenture Song. Previously, Hayden worked with media agencies Mediaworks and Vizeum and he lectures in digital marketing in UCD. In his new role, “he will guide the agency and its clients through ever changing platform, channel, data and attribution challenges.

In addition, Niamh Breslin previously head of digital marketing at Tesco Ireland and global digital channel manager at Aer Lingus, has recently joined the agency as head of client strategy. Last year, the vastly experienced Laughlin Rigby, previously global digital marketing manager at Tourism Ireland and a former head or marketing at the Irish Times joined as AI & digital transformation director. Meanwhile, tourism sector veteran Mike Jones, formerly head of marketing at Ventrata has also recently been appointed as head of tourism technology while Karl Llewellyn will lead the international expansion of the agency in the United States and the Middle East that is being supported by Enterprise Ireland. Llewellyn previously founded Phonenet and Sanctify while he has also held senior roles it Voxpro.

“As an independent agency we believe our flexibility, agility and personal relationships make us stand out in our client’s eyes but we still focus on delivering the level of governance, innovation, and expertise that is typically associated with larger international agencies,” says Caroline Dunlea, CEO & Co Founder of Core Optimisation.

“Our expanded team brings a wealth of experience that will help businesses accelerate growth and navigate the evolving digital landscape with confidence. Coupled with our access to key strategic partners such as Enterprise Ireland and holding the Google Premier Partner status means we are set up to progressively support our clients domestically and internationally in their growth journey,” she adds.