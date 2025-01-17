Opinion: Four Key Programmatic OOH Trends for 2025

With the growth in programmatic OOH set to continue into 2025, Eoin Carroll looks at five key trends that will underpin this growth.

Building on our earlier pieces discussing “What is Programmatic OOH?” and “Why Programmatic OOH this Christmas?”, we turn our focus to 2025 and explore the trends we expect to shape this space in Ireland. Programmatic OOH (PrOOH) continues to push the boundaries of OOH, evolving PrOOH from a tactical add-on to a strategic cornerstone for advertisers. Here are our four trends to watch out for in 2025…

Big Screens as a growth driver: Programmatic OOH (PrOOH) will continue its rapid growth in 2025, with big screens emerging as a key growth driver. With 9 large-scale digital screens now available to buy programmatically in Ireland and more on the horizon – spend in this space has seen an impressive YoY growth. Our OPTIMISE_ programmatic solution offers sophisticated targeting and precision at scale, providing access to premium inventory in real-time trading opportunities. By leveraging advanced technology and automation, we deliver scalable, flexible, and highly measurable OOH campaigns for maximum impact and efficiency. It’s never been a better time to THINK OUTSIDE

Brands will lean further into 1st party data: In 2025, we believe brands will lean further into 1st party data. The availability of rich audience data has empowered brands to go beyond demographic targeting. In Ireland, advertisers are recognising the value of leveraging their own customer data – from app downloads to footfall metrics – to create more relevant and engaging messaging.

By extending digital strategies into PrOOH, brands can not only deliver more contextually tailored campaigns but also expand their reach and build strong consumer trust. OOH has long been regarded as one of the most credible advertising channels, largely because its messages are displayed prominently in the public sphere for all to see. In an era where trust is under increasing scrutiny, leveraging PrOOH’s reliability ensures brands not only capture attention but also reinforce reliability.

Programmatic as a core component of media strategies: In 2025, Irish advertisers will increasingly integrate PrOOH into their overarching media strategies. This shift is fuelled in part by research highlighting the effectiveness of Out-of-Home (OOH) and digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) when combined with other media channels. Studies such as Kantar’s Media Reactions show that OOH and DOOH consistently perform well among global consumers, ranking within the top three most preferred advertising channels.

While the ideal mix of media channels depends on the campaign objectives, PrOOH frequently works alongside other programmatic channels like online video, display, mobile, connected TV (CTV), and audio. Media planners are increasingly blending traditional OOH with PrOOH and digital channels, creating fully integrated campaigns – bridging the gap between online and offline strategies. With in-person experiences more vital than ever, this integration allows brands to connect meaningfully with consumers in their everyday environments – driving engagement and reinforcing messages across multiple touchpoints.

Creating micro moments to deliver bottom funnel metrics: With PrOOH advertisers can now target audiences with greater precision, analysing their behaviours. This contextual and real-time bidding enables brands to create impactful micro-moments by leveraging dynamic triggers such as time of day, weather, or location. By tailoring creative messaging to these real-world contexts, PrOOH has pushed OOH further down the purchasing funnel, effectively driving those critical bottom funnel metrics like conversions and sales.

Programmatic OOH (PrOOH) is set to transform media strategies in 2025, evolving from a strategic add-on to a critical component of overarching media strategies. It’s flexibility, real-time capabilities, and ability to use audience data have driven its rapid growth. By combining with other programmatic and digital channels, PrOOH enables more precise targeting and impactful results across the entire brand funnel – cementing its role in future-forward advertising strategies.

Eoin Carroll is Programmatic Lead with Talon.