Publicis Dublin Celebrates 190 Years of Railway Tracks in New Iarnrod Eireann Campaign

Publicis Dublin and Iarnród Éireann have rolled out a new campaign paying tribute to the 190-year legacy of Ireland’s railway tracks. Through a one-shot cinematic journey, the film adopts a timeline motif, piecing together the story of the tracks, from their origins in 1834 to present day.

The film showcases and honours the dedication of the workers who have maintained and evolved this vital infrastructure over generations, making the tracks not just the backbone of the nation’s railway system, but a symbol of resilience and progress. A rich voiceover brings the timeline to life, capturing the spirit of the hard work that keeps Ireland moving.

