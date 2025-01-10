Opinion: Radio’s Strength Will Continue to Endure in 2025

The Irish radio market continues to outperform many other media channels and, boosted by digital audio consumption, this looks set to continue into 2025, writes Peter Smyth, CEO of IRS+.

Radio isn’t just surviving—it’s thriving. With over 3.4m listeners tuning in daily, as highlighted by the latest JNLR figures from Ipsos B&A and Radiocentre Ireland, 2024 has reaffirmed the enduring power of radio in people’s lives. But as we look to 2025, it’s clear that radio is on the cusp of a transformation.

Here’s what we predict: radio’s future success lies in its ability to adapt and innovate while retaining its core strengths—community, connection, and live content. The medium will embrace digitalisation, personalisation, and new technology to stay relevant in a fast-evolving media landscape. Let’s break it down:

A Stronger Role in Local and Community Connection: Radio’s unique ability to connect communities will remain vital. From hyper-local news and events to emergency broadcasts, radio is an irreplaceable resource, especially in rural areas. In 2024, we saw this play out with radio’s resilience in fostering connections where other platforms fall short. Local radio is more than just media—it’s a lifeline.

Seamless Integration with Digital Platforms: By 2025, radio will be an increasingly digital-first experience, integrating with streaming platforms, apps, and podcasts. Think interactive live shows, social media polls, and AI-enhanced engagement—radio’s shift to hybrid consumption will captivate audiences who crave more interaction. The convergence of live radio with on-demand options will make it more accessible and relevant to younger, tech-savvy listeners.

The Rise of Digital Audio Consumption: Digital audio’s popularity is skyrocketing. With smart speakers and in-car systems becoming household staples, younger audiences are consuming more audio content than ever. From curated playlists to niche podcasts, the demand for personalised, on-demand audio will continue to grow—but radio’s live element remains its unique superpower. It’s about delivering that “you had to be there” moment.

Personalisation and AI-Powered Content: The future of radio will be shaped by personalisation. By 2025, data-driven insights and AI tools will enable radio to create tailored experiences—from personalised news updates to interactive talk shows. Imagine a morning show that adapts to your preferences or advertisements that truly resonate. The opportunities are endless, and the technology is here to make it happen.

Data-Driven Innovation in Advertising: As radio evolves, so will how we measure its impact. The emergence of advanced research tools will redefine radio advertising, providing richer insights into listener behaviour and campaign performance. This data-driven approach will empower brands to craft more effective, targeted audio strategies, cementing radio’s role as a key player in modern marketing.

In summary, radio in 2025 will be a powerful, tech-enhanced medium that stays true to its roots in live, community-focused content. Its evolution is exciting, with opportunities to innovate and redefine what radio means to its audiences and advertisers. At IRS+, we’re ready to lead the charge—with a proven track record for bold ideas, dynamic partnerships, and a future-facing approach.

Peter Smyth is CEO of IRS+