David Hayes to Leave Wavemaker in June

David Hayes, one the advertising and media industry’s best-known figures in recent years, is to leave the GroupM-owned media agency Wavemaker in June.

Highly regarded and well liked within the media industry, Hayes started his career as a TV buyer in DDFH&B in 1987 before joining Wilson Hartnell as media manager in 1989. After this he joined CDP as media director before joining the WPP-owned MEC Ireland in 1996 where he worked for over 28 years, most recently as its managing director. When MEC was merged with Maxus to create Wavemaker, he become the agency’s joint managing director.

“It’s been a big decision for me as I have spent a big chunk of my working life across various roles in WPP,” says Hayes.

“If I’m being honest, it feels very bittersweet. I’m genuinely sad to leave as I feel very strongly attached to the people and the company. But I’m also very excited and energized about opening a new chapter in my career,” he says.

Hayes will remain with Wavemaker until June and over the next few months he will “help develop and establish a new growth function in GroupM and ensure an orderly handover of Wavemaker business and clients.”

However, he has yet to decide what the next chapter of his career might look like. “I’d like to think I’ve got a few more challenges and opportunities to explore and I know in later life I’d regret it if I didn’t look at what’s outside,” he says.

“After that? I won’t be limiting myself to opportunities, I intend to carefully evaluate what my next chapter will involve,” he adds.