Opinion: 25 Predictions for 2025

Every year the Dublin-bases agency THINKHOUSE invites some of the brightest and boldest thought leaders from the world of business, culture and marketing to answer one important question: ‘What do you predict brands and businesses will do more of , and less of, next year?’ Jane McDaid, the agency’s founder and head of creative innovation, dips into some of the replies for Adworld.ie

Mike Adamson, CEO of Live Nation Ireland, predicts that we’ll enjoy even ‘more Live Experiences’ and less ‘AI being asked to solve the problem based on bad data / ideas.

Julian Boulding, President, thenetworkone predicts that in 2025 there’ll be “more synthetic information. This is not mis-information, or dis-information. It is information which Chat GPT has helpfully made up, fill a gap in actual data. Ah, that’s OK then.” He also predicts there’ll be “Less Net zero commitments. A very good source from a leading UK retailer, speaking under Chatham House rules, believes that 2025 will see a lot of corporates and brand owners rowing back on 2030 net zero commitments which they may have made in good faith, but have already realised they can’t actually meet. Of course, that could be synthetic information.”

Dave Byrne, Head of Creative THINKHOUSE said that “In 2025, AI will become the most important tool in a creatives’ tool box. If used correctly, it will free up time for more creative thinking and more doing.”

Dr. Martina Byrne, CEO of Public Relations Institute of Ireland said that in 2025 brands and businesses will ‘Do more listening.’ She said it’s ‘time to reappraise what stakeholders are feeling about their lives, their communities and their consumption of goods and services. She predicts that there will be more ‘Micro messaging’ as ‘knowledge about audiences and their behaviours will be at a premium’. She believes that brands and businesses will do ‘Less talking about AI tools and do more upskilling to get the most out of these tools.’ and ‘Less talking about net zero ambitions and do more measuring of the professional services sector emissions.

Laura Costello, Head of Sustainability, THINKHOUSE predicts that “ESG reporting pressures and fatigue will present an invitation to businesses to be increasingly novel in their sustainability communications. To create captivating stories that connect beyond the corporate world, brands will be hyper-local and radically collaborative in how they advance solutions.”

Michelle Creighton, Head of Pricing, THINKHOUSE said: “I think 2025 will be the year of the rebrand. As consumer expectations, awareness and demands for good increase brands will find heightened pressure to tell their story and play their part or face becoming sidestepped. She continued: ”I think the traditional outputs of a rebrand will change in 2025 and with AI continuing to make huge strides, the speed of communication will be a very different landscape in 2025.”

Patrick Hickey, Executive Chair, Mobility Mojo, said: “In an increasingly uncertain world economic environment, caution would appear to be the guiding principle for the first half of the year. The second half of the year is likely to see a more bullish stance as the pent-up demand for activity should start to kick in.”

James Kavanagh (Presenter / Podcaster) says; “Even though AI / CGI assisted content is on the rise, I think people will, as a result, seek out and favour human-made creativity and art. There simply is no comparison! I actually noticed a (welcome) shift in French fashion brand Jacquemus’ marketing. They were very heavy with CGI ads on instagram (think giant lipsticks wobbling beside the Eiffel Tower, a massive handbag sailing down the Seine – I hate this shit) but now has almost totally focused on real life installations, memorable store openings and quirky stop motion filming. They also did great campaigns recently with model (and hilarious content creator) Alex Consani. The brand has even gone so far as to say ‘this is not AI’ in the captions. I’ve also noticed Loewe social media marketing become a bit more rough & real around the edges (yes!), showing product used by entertaining and funny content creators – something I think they nicked from Mark Jacobs who does TikTok so well. There’s a sweet marketing spot to be found with clever, brave, creative human thinking and working with content creators to bring ideas to life.”

Claire Hyland, Head of The Youth Lab, THINKHOUSE said: “2024 was a year of living dangerously. We witnessed escalating violence, widespread conflict, and a deepening gender divide, marked by a resurgence of machismo. Looking ahead to 2025, I expect these extremes to become more pronounced—assertive, brash, and entitled behaviors will stand in stark contrast to a growing celebration of kindness, empathy, and community. For brands, this means leaning more deliberately into their male or female personas to resonate with their audiences. My hope is that we move toward greater balance, with brands and businesses playing a pivotal role in fostering unity rather than division.”

Paul Kelly, Marketing Director, Unilever Ireland, said that brands will do ‘more retail media’ in 2025 and ‘less talking about sustainability (and more action on delivering a sustainable future).’

Owen Keogh, Head of Sustainability, Musgrave said 2025 is the year to “Find the opportunity in the red tape!”

Mark Little, Journalist and Entrepreneur, said that 2025 promises ‘More Conversations with Friends and Less Talking to Strangers.’ He advises: ‘As our world becomes swamped with artificial reality, become the trusted human voice in somebody’s personal network.’

Danny McCoy, CEO IBEC said that in 2025 ‘Brands and businesses will emphasise Shareholder value more than Stakeholder values as ESG ebbs backward.’

Jane McDaid, Founder & Head of Creative innovation, THINKHOUSE said; “In a world where our political and cultural ‘power players’ are more extreme in their views, I think brands and businesses will become more polarised in their positioning. In an AI driven world, I think ‘the human touch’ will decrease in frequency but increase in value.”

Aoife McGuigan, Head of Marketing Category Expansion, Suntory Beverage & Food GB&A predicts that in 2025 we will do more: “Work with customer media houses (FMCG) to target the right consumer with buying data and less bad content.” She predicts that “Creative content with a longer live duration has a higher chance of optimising the algorithm and driving awareness.”

James McManus, Director of B Lab Ireland said: “In 2025, I’m excited to see brands embrace transparency as they gear up for the Empowering Consumers Directive. Set for 2026, this legislation will end greenwashing and give consumers the power to vote with their values.”

Keith Nelson, Country Manager, innocent Ireland said; “I would like to think when we see the impact that climate is having on crops and biodiversity around the world, brands will take further steps to embrace climate action in a meaningful and sustainable way. I believe brands will continue to experiment with Ai as a growing force, but less in the creative landscape when speaking directly with consumers and more in examining efficient ways of cost control and revenue growth.”

Aidan Power, Director of Marketing, Tourism Ireland says: ‘I think marketers should be looking at their brands, teams and ecosystems in which they operate with a principle in mind to reduce unnecessary complexity, simplifying things where it matters most thus creating conditions and an environment where people and creativity can thrive.’

Gerard Ryle, Director of International Consortium of Investigative Journalists said: ‘I still think AI has a way to run.’

Manuel Salazar, Extinction Rebellion Ireland says that there will be ‘Less trust in ESG programs as reporting fails to address climate risks and transition plans and more EU local binding regulations become into effect.’ and that ‘businesses will see a growth in street protests and climate action online campaigns highlighting their investments on fossil fuels and in response to an increasing environmental threat and government inaction.’

Tomás Sercovich, CEO of Business in the Community Ireland said that business will; “Move from compliance to action. 2023 and 2024 have been the hottest years on record and nature depletion is at an all time high. Credible roadmaps to transition are critical to stay the course if we are serious about this.” He adds that, “Greenhushing is as bad a greenwashing. Brands and companies need to tell their story of change in a meaningful and engaged way, where they succeed and and where they struggle to progress.”

Sharon Walsh, Managing Director, Heineken Ireland predicts that 2025 will bring “More substance, Less Sizzle.”

We look forward to seeing how the predictions pan out as we navigate another year of seismic cultural, marketing and technology shifts.