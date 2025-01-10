Tourism Ireland Confirms Grey London Appointment

Tourism Ireland has confirmed that it has appointed Grey London as its new global creative agency.

In November, Adworld first revealed that Tourism Ireland had awarded Grey London the account after a closely fought pitch with Droga5 Dublin. Grey London replaces Publicis London which held the account for the previous 13 years.

The appointment of Grey London is in keeping with a statutory requirement for Tourism Ireland to re-tender for advertising services every seven years.

“We are delighted to announce the appointment of Grey London as our new creative agency and strategic partner,” says Aidan Power, Tourism Ireland’s director of marketing.

“They have extensive experience in creating global campaigns and together, we look forward to creating impactful new advertising campaigns and creative content to inspire holidaymakers in our key overseas markets to choose the island of Ireland.”

According to Power, overseas tourism was worth €6.4bn to the island of Ireland in 2023 and “Tourism Ireland is targeting a 5.6% year-on-year growth per annum on average to 2030, to support growth of the industry to over €9 billion per annum at that point.”

“Inspiring holidaymakers and winning visitors and spend for the island of Ireland from other competing global destinations is critical and Grey London, working with Tourism Ireland, will play a key role in realising our ambition,” Power adds.

According to Conrad Persons, president of Grey London: “We are thrilled to have the chance to collaborate with Tourism Ireland. The process was hugely competitive – with some of the best creative agencies in the world vying to market the greatest destination on earth. Tourism Ireland shares our immense creative ambition to do work that is both famous and effective. And alongside our own teams, we look forward to collaborating with thinkers, partners and creators around the island of Ireland – as we look to tell the story of Ireland and its tourism industry to a global audience.”