Three Irish Winners at 2024 Effie Awards Europe

Core, Forsman & Bodenfors Dublin and EssenceMediacom were the only Irish winners at the 2024 Effie Awards Europe which took place this week.

Core picked up two Bronze Awards for its work with Breast Cancer Ireland and the Credit Unions while Forsman & Bodenfors and EssenceMediacom picked up a Bronze for their work with Allianz.

Core took the Bronze award in the Best of Europe: Positive Change – Non-Profit category for its Breast Cancer Ireland campaign “Making a Big Difference With a Little Budget”. The second bronze came in the Best of Europe: Sustained Success category for its work with the Credit Unions and the “From Members to Monsters” campaign.

Forsman & Bodenfors Dublin and EssenceMediacom, meanwhile, picked up the Bronze in the Best of Europe: Corporate Reputation category for their work with Womens Aid and the “The World’s Strongest Women” campaign.