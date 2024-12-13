Virgin Media Play Launches FAST Channel for Christmas Season

As part of its Christmas season, the streaming platform Virgin Media Play has launched Ireland’s first ever FAST (free ad-supported streaming TV) channel!

According to the broadcaster, ‘Virgin Media Play Christmas will bring the festive cheer, with non-stop Crimbo content for all viewers to enjoy!”

The festive offering revolves around a broad mix of factual and entertainment programming, including Christmas movies as well as popular dramas and reality TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (S12), Below Deck Mediterranean (S4),Million Dollar Listings Los Angeles (S13) and Vanderpump Rules (S7).

In addition, some of the dramas that will drop on Virgin Media Play include Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama, Dead and Buried, The Pembrokeshire Murders and The Body in The Lake